8 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Education News

GATE 2026 Admit Card: Hall Ticket to be Released Soon, Check These Details After Downloading

IIT Guwahati is soon going to release the GATE 2026 admit cards on its official website.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card

GATE 2026 Admit Card (Image: Patrika)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will soon release information regarding the GATE 2026 exam. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official portal gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The Chairman of GATE 2026, while providing information about the date and time of the admit card release, stated that it will be announced soon on the official website.

Exam to be held in February

This year, the GATE exam is being conducted for a total of 30 papers. The exam will be held on Saturdays and Sundays falling between February 7 and 15. The examination will have two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second shift will be from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Details to check on the admit card

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it. Any discrepancies could lead to problems at the exam centre. Check the spellings of your name and your parents' names correctly on the admit card. Ensure that the subject or paper combination you applied for is correctly listed on the admit card. The photograph and signature printed on the admit card should be clear. Carefully read the location of your exam centre and the reporting time.

What to do in case of errors

If any mistake or error is found in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the IIT Guwahati helpline or the GATE authority so that it can be rectified in time. It is important to correct these errors before the exam begins to avoid any last-minute problems. Candidates should regularly check the official GATE website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, for the latest updates.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

08 Jan 2026 04:15 pm

News / Education News / GATE 2026 Admit Card: Hall Ticket to be Released Soon, Check These Details After Downloading

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released by CBSE, Steps to Download

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2026
Education News

RSSB 4th Grade 2025 Result Expected to Be Released Soon

4th grade result
Jaipur

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2026: Admit Card Released, Hall Ticket to be Issued by Schools, Know Full Details

BSEB Exam Guidelines
Patna

NEET UG 2026: NTA Advisory Before Registration, Verify These Documents Before Filling Form

Neet UG Exam 2026
Education News

259 Forest Guard Posts: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Releases Recruitment Notification, Steps to Follow

Government-Job-Scam
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.