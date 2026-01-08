GATE 2026 Admit Card: Hall Ticket to be Released Soon, Check These Details After Downloading

GATE 2026 Admit Card (Image: Patrika)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will soon release information regarding the GATE 2026 exam. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official portal gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The Chairman of GATE 2026, while providing information about the date and time of the admit card release, stated that it will be announced soon on the official website.
This year, the GATE exam is being conducted for a total of 30 papers. The exam will be held on Saturdays and Sundays falling between February 7 and 15. The examination will have two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second shift will be from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.
Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it. Any discrepancies could lead to problems at the exam centre. Check the spellings of your name and your parents' names correctly on the admit card. Ensure that the subject or paper combination you applied for is correctly listed on the admit card. The photograph and signature printed on the admit card should be clear. Carefully read the location of your exam centre and the reporting time.
If any mistake or error is found in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the IIT Guwahati helpline or the GATE authority so that it can be rectified in time. It is important to correct these errors before the exam begins to avoid any last-minute problems. Candidates should regularly check the official GATE website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, for the latest updates.
