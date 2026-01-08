8 January 2026,

Thursday

Education News

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released by CBSE, Steps to Download

CBSE has released admit cards for 15,762 posts of KVS and NVS. Read the full story to know more.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2026

Image: AI

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the recruitment examinations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) today, January 8, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on January 10 and 11, can download their hall tickets from the official websites.

Recruitment for Over 15,000 Posts

This joint recruitment examination is being organised to fill a total of 15,762 vacant posts under KVS and NVS. These include positions such as Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Librarian, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). It is estimated that approximately 15 lakh candidates may appear for this major recruitment examination.

Full Examination Schedule

Candidates must reach the examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned on their admit card. Entry will not be permitted for those arriving late. The examination timings have been scheduled across different shifts over two days:

  • January 10, 2026 (9:30 AM – 11:30 AM) – PRT, JSA, and Lab Attendant.
  • January 10, 2026 (2:30 PM – 4:30 PM) – Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).
  • January 11, 2026 (9:30 AM – 11:30 AM) – PGT, Principal, and Vice-Principal.
  • January 11, 2026 (2:30 PM – 4:30 PM) – TGT and other posts.

View Admit Card Here

How to Download Admit Card

Candidates can download their admit cards by following these simple steps:

  • First, candidates should visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.
  • Next, click on the KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025 link on the homepage.
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.
  • Enter the security pin and log in to download your admit card.
  • After downloading the admit card, keep a printout of it safe for future reference.

Important Points to Note

After downloading the admit card, candidates must carefully check details such as their name, roll number, examination centre address, and exam time. If any discrepancies are found in the admit card, they should immediately inform the concerned department. Candidates are required to carry a clear printed copy of their admit card along with a photograph and an identity proof (such as Aadhaar card or PAN card) to the examination centre. Strict adherence to the reporting time at the centre is mandatory, as entry will not be allowed under any circumstances after the gates are closed.

Published on:

08 Jan 2026 03:40 pm

