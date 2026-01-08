KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released by CBSE, Steps to Download

Image: AI
KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the recruitment examinations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) today, January 8, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on January 10 and 11, can download their hall tickets from the official websites.
This joint recruitment examination is being organised to fill a total of 15,762 vacant posts under KVS and NVS. These include positions such as Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Librarian, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). It is estimated that approximately 15 lakh candidates may appear for this major recruitment examination.
Candidates must reach the examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned on their admit card. Entry will not be permitted for those arriving late. The examination timings have been scheduled across different shifts over two days:
Candidates can download their admit cards by following these simple steps:
After downloading the admit card, candidates must carefully check details such as their name, roll number, examination centre address, and exam time. If any discrepancies are found in the admit card, they should immediately inform the concerned department. Candidates are required to carry a clear printed copy of their admit card along with a photograph and an identity proof (such as Aadhaar card or PAN card) to the examination centre. Strict adherence to the reporting time at the centre is mandatory, as entry will not be allowed under any circumstances after the gates are closed.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending