KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released by CBSE, Steps to Download

After downloading the admit card, candidates must carefully check details such as their name, roll number, examination centre address, and exam time. If any discrepancies are found in the admit card, they should immediately inform the concerned department. Candidates are required to carry a clear printed copy of their admit card along with a photograph and an identity proof (such as Aadhaar card or PAN card) to the examination centre. Strict adherence to the reporting time at the centre is mandatory, as entry will not be allowed under any circumstances after the gates are closed.