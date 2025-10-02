Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas to Open in India, One State Receives Most Schools

The Indian government has approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas. These schools will be opened in different parts of the country. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan was established in November 1962.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 02, 2025

Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas

Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas (AI Image- Gemini)

The Central Government has taken a very important and necessary decision regarding Kendriya Vidyalayas. The Cabinet has approved the addition of 57 new schools to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) network soon. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister, has given its approval to this proposal. A significant aspect is that Balvatika will be introduced in these new KVs. Balvatika will be started in all new Kendriya Vidyalayas. The New Education Policy 2020 has made pre-primary education (3 years) a part of formal school education. Keeping this in mind, children will now get an opportunity to study from the nursery level in KVs.

This much will be spent

A total of ₹5862.55 crore will be spent on the construction and operation of the 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas. This entire expenditure will be incurred over the next nine years, starting from 2026-27. According to the government, the opening of 57 new KVs will provide admission opportunities to approximately 86,640 students. Additionally, 4617 permanent jobs will be created. Furthermore, a large number of temporary employment opportunities will also be generated in building construction and infrastructure-related works.

Approval was also received in December 2024

In December 2024, the Central Government had approved 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas. Now, with the approval of an additional 57 schools, the number of KVs across the country will further increase. Out of these, 20 schools will be opened in districts where there is no Kendriya Vidyalaya yet. There are 14 locations where there was a local demand for it. Additionally, four schools will be opened in extremism-affected districts and five schools in the North-Eastern and hilly regions.

Which state will have the most KVs opening?

State-wise, Bihar will see the highest number of new Kendriya Vidyalayas, with approval granted for 19 new schools. Apart from this, Kendriya Vidyalayas will be opened in various other states.

Currently 1288 Kendriya Vidyalayas

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan was established in November 1962. Its objective is to provide quality education to the children of government employees, the army, and paramilitary forces. Currently, 1288 KVs are operational in the country, with three located abroad (Moscow, Kathmandu, and Tehran). Approximately 13.62 lakh students study in these schools. In addition, 913 KVs have currently been designated as PM SHRI Schools.

