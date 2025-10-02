57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas to Open in India, One State Receives Most Schools

The Central Government has taken a very important and necessary decision regarding Kendriya Vidyalayas. The Cabinet has approved the addition of 57 new schools to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) network soon. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister, has given its approval to this proposal. A significant aspect is that Balvatika will be introduced in these new KVs. Balvatika will be started in all new Kendriya Vidyalayas. The New Education Policy 2020 has made pre-primary education (3 years) a part of formal school education. Keeping this in mind, children will now get an opportunity to study from the nursery level in KVs.