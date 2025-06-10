651 Internship Seats Available for Foreign MBBS Graduates in CG

Online applications to fill the remaining seats have commenced from Monday. Students can apply and complete their choice until June 16th. Older colleges in the state have fewer seats available, while newer colleges have more internship opportunities.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) office has reissued the schedule for online registration. Students who have passed the FMGE can apply from April 4th to 14th. The fee is ₹11,000 for students from the state and ₹26,000 for students from other states. Students will also receive a monthly stipend of ₹15,600. This means students will receive a stipend of over ₹1.8 lakh for a one-year internship.

In March 2023, the Russia-Ukraine war caused difficulties for students not only in this state but also in various other states across the country. In response, the National Medical Commission (NMC) amended its regulations, allowing students who have completed their MBBS abroad to undertake internships at various medical colleges across the country.

According to senior medical experts Dr. Manik Chatterjee and cancer surgeon Dr. Yusuf Memon, allowing internships is a positive step by the NMC. Students from other states can complete their internships in Chhattisgarh. They will also receive a fixed monthly stipend. The internship lasts for one year. Only after completing the internship will registration with the CGMC be possible.

College – Seats – Vacant Jagdalpur – 09 – 01

Kanker – 125 – 118

Korba – 125 – 59

Mahasamund – 125 – 61

Shankaracharya – 11 – 09

Balaji – 150 – 145

RIMS – 11 – 08

Rawatpura – 150 – 150

Abhishek – 100 – 100