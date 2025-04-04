733 Nursing Officer Vacancies in Uttar Pradesh for BSc Nursing Graduates

A notification has been issued in this regard. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online. The last date for application submission is 14 May 2025. Candidates with a BSc Nursing or General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) diploma are eligible to apply.

BSc Nursing: Selection Process Candidate selection for this recruitment will be based on a written examination. There will be no interview. The exam will be of 100 marks and will have a duration of 2 hours. 60 marks will be from the relevant subject, while there will be 10-mark questions each on General Knowledge, English, Mathematics, and Reasoning. It is important to note that there will be negative marking; one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Application Fee and Age Limit Application Fee

General Category- ₹2360

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe- ₹1416

In addition, all candidates will have to pay 18% GST. Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 40 years

