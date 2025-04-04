733 Nursing Officer Vacancies in Uttar Pradesh for BSc Nursing Graduates

BSc Nursing: Selection ProcessCandidate selection for this recruitment will be based on a written examination. There will be no interview. The exam will be of 100 marks and will have a duration of 2 hours. 60 marks will be from the relevant subject, while there will be 10-mark questions each on General Knowledge, English, Mathematics, and Reasoning. It is important to note that there will be negative marking; one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Application Fee and Age LimitApplication Fee
General Category- ₹2360
Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe- ₹1416
In addition, all candidates will have to pay 18% GST. Age Limit
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 40 years
SC, ST and OBC candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit.