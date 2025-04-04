script733 Nursing Officer Vacancies in Uttar Pradesh for BSc Nursing Graduates | Latest News | Patrika News
733 Nursing Officer Vacancies in Uttar Pradesh for BSc Nursing Graduates

LucknowApr 04, 2025 / 12:45 pm

Patrika Desk

Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Good news for those holding a Nursing degree or diploma. King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, has announced recruitment for 733 Nursing Officer positions. The university administration aims to improve healthcare services through these appointments.
A notification has been issued in this regard. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online. The last date for application submission is 14 May 2025. Candidates with a BSc Nursing or General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) diploma are eligible to apply.

BSc Nursing: Selection Process

Candidate selection for this recruitment will be based on a written examination. There will be no interview. The exam will be of 100 marks and will have a duration of 2 hours. 60 marks will be from the relevant subject, while there will be 10-mark questions each on General Knowledge, English, Mathematics, and Reasoning. It is important to note that there will be negative marking; one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Application Fee and Age Limit

Application Fee
General Category- ₹2360
Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe- ₹1416
In addition, all candidates will have to pay 18% GST.

Age Limit
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 40 years
SC, ST and OBC candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit.

KGMU Vacancy: Recruitment Process Timeline

According to officials, the recruitment process will be completed within three to four months. Meanwhile, the institution is busy procuring modern medical equipment and establishing new wards to further enhance healthcare services. According to Deputy Registrar Dr. Saumendra Vikram Singh, in January, recruitment for 17 posts including technical officer, receptionist and technician, was announced. Applications for more than 300 posts have been received, and the exam date will be announced soon.

