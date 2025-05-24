script80% of Freshers Fear Job Interviews; 68% Lack Preparation | Latest News | Patrika News
80% of Freshers Fear Job Interviews; 68% Lack Preparation

The state of interview preparedness among freshers is quite poor. Only 21% of candidates with less than a year’s experience and just 20% of freshers consider themselves prepared for interviews.

May 24, 2025 / 12:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Job Interview

Job Interview(AI Generated Image)

Why Freshers Fear Job Interviews: A curious situation prevails in India’s job market. While there’s intense competition for jobs among young people, many lack confidence in facing interviews. A survey conducted across India by the online platform apna.co reveals a widening gap between opportunities and candidate preparedness. Only 32% of job seekers feel prepared for interviews, while 68% shy away.

Candidate Interviews

Interview preparedness is significantly low among freshers. Only 21% of candidates with less than a year’s experience and just 20% of freshers consider themselves interview-ready. In contrast, 49% of those with over six years of experience feel fully prepared. This report is based on interactions with over 10,000 job seekers across the country. It highlights a strong correlation between work experience and interview confidence; more experience equates to greater interview preparedness.

Job Interview: Age and Interview Confidence

The report also reveals how interview confidence varies across age groups. The highest confidence levels were observed in Gen X (those aged 45+), with 54% reporting feeling well-prepared for interviews. Millennials (aged 25-44) showed lower confidence levels at 36%, and Gen Z demonstrated even less self-assurance.

Experience and Interview Readiness

6+ years █████████████████████████████████████████████ 49%
3-6 years ██████████████████████████████████ 34%
1-3 years ██████████████████████████ 29%
<1 year ███████████████████ 21%

English Medium Candidates More Confident

The report indicates that candidates from English-medium backgrounds exhibited the highest confidence levels, with 44% feeling adequately prepared for interviews. This compares to 34% from Hindi-medium institutions and only 26% from those educated in regional language schools. This suggests significant language-related barriers to interview success.

