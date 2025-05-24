80% of Freshers Fear Job Interviews; 68% Lack Preparation

Candidate Interviews Interview preparedness is significantly low among freshers. Only 21% of candidates with less than a year’s experience and just 20% of freshers consider themselves interview-ready. In contrast, 49% of those with over six years of experience feel fully prepared. This report is based on interactions with over 10,000 job seekers across the country. It highlights a strong correlation between work experience and interview confidence; more experience equates to greater interview preparedness.

Job Interview: Age and Interview Confidence The report also reveals how interview confidence varies across age groups. The highest confidence levels were observed in Gen X (those aged 45+), with 54% reporting feeling well-prepared for interviews. Millennials (aged 25-44) showed lower confidence levels at 36%, and Gen Z demonstrated even less self-assurance.