AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Registrations Open for 976 Posts

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has commenced recruitment for Junior Executive positions. A total of 976 posts will be filled in this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, aai.aero. The last date to apply is 27 September 2025.
The salary for Junior Executive (Group B: E-1 Level) starts at ₹40,000 and goes up to a maximum of ₹1,40,000, with a 3% annual increment.
The selection process involves an online exam, followed by application verification, a voice test, psychological testing, a medical test, and background verification.
The application fee for general candidates is ₹300. Women candidates, candidates who have completed a 1-year apprenticeship at AAI, and candidates from SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempted from the fee. Payment can be made through credit/debit cards or net banking.