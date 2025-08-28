Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Registrations Open for 976 Posts

AAI has commenced applications for 976 Junior Executive positions. Details regarding eligibility criteria, age limits, salary, and the application process are available.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

AAI JE Recruitment 2025
AAI JE Recruitment 2025 (Image Source: Freepik)

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has commenced recruitment for Junior Executive positions. A total of 976 posts will be filled in this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, aai.aero. The last date to apply is 27 September 2025.

Vacancy Details

  • Junior Executive (Architecture): 11 posts
  • Junior Executive (Civil Engineering): 199 posts
  • Junior Executive (Electrical Engineering): 208 posts
  • Junior Executive (Electronics): 527 posts
  • Junior Executive (Information Technology): 31 posts

Salary

The salary for Junior Executive (Group B: E-1 Level) starts at ₹40,000 and goes up to a maximum of ₹1,40,000, with a 3% annual increment.

Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidates must possess a B.Arch, B.Tech/B.E, or MCA degree.
  • The maximum age limit is 27 years. Age relaxation is applicable as per rules.

Selection Process

The selection process involves an online exam, followed by application verification, a voice test, psychological testing, a medical test, and background verification.

How to Apply for AAI JE Recruitment 2025

  • Visit the official AAI website, aai.aero.
  • Click on the registration link and complete the application process.
  • Log in, fill out the form, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee.
  • Download the confirmation page after submission.

Application Fee

The application fee for general candidates is ₹300. Women candidates, candidates who have completed a 1-year apprenticeship at AAI, and candidates from SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempted from the fee. Payment can be made through credit/debit cards or net banking.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

28 Aug 2025 06:09 pm

English News / Education News / AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Registrations Open for 976 Posts
