Education News

RRB Recruitment 2026: Over 300 Vacancies, Details are Inside

Candidates will be selected for these posts based on several stages. The minimum age for candidates has been set at 18 years, while the maximum age limit will vary according to the post.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 22, 2025

RRB Recruitment 2026

RRB Recruitment 2026 (Image-Freepik)

RRB Recruitment 2026: Good news for the youth preparing to get a job in the railways. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official notification for recruitment to a total of 311 posts under the Isolated Category. The online application process for these posts will begin on December 30, 2025, while the last date to apply has been set as January 29, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website rrbguwahati.gov.in after the application begins.

Recruitment for These Posts

Senior Publicity Inspector - 15 posts
Lab Assistant Grade-III (Chemist & Metallurgist) - 39 posts
Chief Law Assistant - 22 posts
Junior Translator/Hindi - 202 posts
Staff & Welfare Inspector - 24 posts
Public Prosecutor - 7 posts
Scientific Assistant (Training) - 2 posts

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

To apply for this recruitment, candidates must possess at least a graduation degree. The educational qualification has also been set differently for different posts. For more information, the notification can be referred to. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age of candidates has been set at 18 years, while the maximum age limit will vary according to the post. Candidates from reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per rules.

Senior Publicity Inspector - 18 to 33 years
Lab Assistant Grade-III - 18 to 30 years
Chief Law Assistant - 18 to 40 years
Junior Translator/Hindi - 18 to 33 years
Staff & Welfare Inspector - 18 to 33 years
Public Prosecutor - 18 to 32 years
Scientific Assistant (Training) - 18 to 35 years

Selection Process and Salary

Candidates will be selected for these posts based on several stages. These include Computer Based Test (CBT) - Phase One, Computer Based Test (CBT) - Phase Two, Skill Test (if applicable), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

Salary
Senior Publicity Inspector – 35,400
Lab Assistant Grade-II - 19,900
Chief Law Assistant - 44,900
Junior Translator/Hindi - 35,400
Staff & Welfare Inspector - 35,400
Public Prosecutor - 44,900
Scientific Assistant (Training) - 35,400

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the official website rrbguwahati.gov.in.
  • Click on the relevant recruitment link on the website homepage.
  • First, register and then log in.
  • Fill in the required details in the application form.
  • Upload the requested documents in the specified size.
  • Pay the application fee (if applicable).
  • Submit the form and keep a printout for future reference.

Published on:

22 Dec 2025 01:05 pm

