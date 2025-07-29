AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority of India Job Opportunity; Eligibility and Details

A fantastic opportunity awaits young people seeking to begin their careers in the technical and professional fields. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced openings for apprentice positions. This recruitment drive is for a total of 197 vacancies, and the application process commenced on 11 July 2025. The deadline for submitting applications is 11 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official AAI website: aai.aero. There is no application fee for this recruitment process, benefiting all applicants.