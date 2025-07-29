29 July 2025,

AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority of India Job Opportunity; Eligibility and Details

This recruitment includes three types of apprentice positions: Graduate Apprentice – for engineering degree holders; Diploma Apprentice – for diploma holders; and ITI/Trade Apprentice – for holders of ITI or equivalent certificates.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 29, 2025

AAI Recruitment 2025
AAI Recruitment 2025(Image-Freepik)

A fantastic opportunity awaits young people seeking to begin their careers in the technical and professional fields. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced openings for apprentice positions. This recruitment drive is for a total of 197 vacancies, and the application process commenced on 11 July 2025. The deadline for submitting applications is 11 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official AAI website: aai.aero. There is no application fee for this recruitment process, benefiting all applicants.

AAI: Apprentice Positions Available

This recruitment includes three types of apprentice positions: Graduate Apprentice – for engineering degree holders; Diploma Apprentice – for diploma holders; and ITI/Trade Apprentice – for holders of ITI or equivalent certificates.

AAI Recruitment 2025: Graduate Apprentice (33 positions)

Branches: Civil, Electrical, Electronics, IT, Mechanical, BCA

Diploma Apprentice (96 positions)

Branches: Civil, Electrical, Electronics, IT, Business Management

Trade Apprentice (68 positions)

Branches: Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (60 positions), Stenographer (8 positions)

Educational Qualifications

Regarding educational qualifications, Graduate Apprentices require an engineering degree in the relevant subject from a university recognised by AICTE/Government. Diploma Apprentices need a diploma from a recognised institution, and Trade Apprentices require an ITI certificate recognised by NCVT/SCVT.

AAI Vacancy 2025: Age Limit and Stipend (Per Month)

Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 26 years (Relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per government rules)

Stipend (Per Month)
Graduate Apprentice: ₹15,000
Diploma Apprentice: ₹12,000
Trade Apprentice (ITI): ₹9,000

