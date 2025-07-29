AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority of India Job Opportunity; Eligibility and Details

A fantastic opportunity awaits young people seeking to begin their careers in the technical and professional fields. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced openings for apprentice positions. This recruitment drive is for a total of 197 vacancies, and the application process commenced on 11 July 2025. The deadline for submitting applications is 11 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official AAI website: aai.aero. There is no application fee for this recruitment process, benefiting all applicants.
This recruitment includes three types of apprentice positions: Graduate Apprentice – for engineering degree holders; Diploma Apprentice – for diploma holders; and ITI/Trade Apprentice – for holders of ITI or equivalent certificates.
Branches: Civil, Electrical, Electronics, IT, Mechanical, BCA
Branches: Civil, Electrical, Electronics, IT, Business Management
Branches: Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (60 positions), Stenographer (8 positions)
Regarding educational qualifications, Graduate Apprentices require an engineering degree in the relevant subject from a university recognised by AICTE/Government. Diploma Apprentices need a diploma from a recognised institution, and Trade Apprentices require an ITI certificate recognised by NCVT/SCVT.
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 26 years (Relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per government rules)
Stipend (Per Month)
Graduate Apprentice: ₹15,000
Diploma Apprentice: ₹12,000
Trade Apprentice (ITI): ₹9,000