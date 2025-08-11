AAI Recruitment 2025: Over 900 Jobs Open, Salaries Exceed Rs 1 Lakh

AAI Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people seeking employment. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has announced vacancies for Junior Executive positions. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment and possess the necessary qualifications can apply in the recruitment process starting from 28 August 2025. The last date for applying is 27 September 2025. Candidates must visit the official website aai.aero to apply. This recruitment drive aims to fill more than 900 positions.