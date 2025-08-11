AAI Recruitment 2025: Over 900 Jobs Open, Salaries Exceed Rs 1 Lakh

AAI Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people seeking employment. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has announced vacancies for Junior Executive positions. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment and possess the necessary qualifications can apply in the recruitment process starting from 28 August 2025. The last date for applying is 27 September 2025. Candidates must visit the official website aai.aero to apply. This recruitment drive aims to fill more than 900 positions.
This recruitment process will fill 976 positions. This includes 11 Junior Executive Architecture positions, 199 Junior Executive Engineering Civil positions, 208 Junior Executive Engineering Electrical positions, 527 Junior Executive Electronics positions, and 31 Junior Executive Information Technology positions. For more information about the recruitment, see the notification below.
Regarding eligibility, candidates must possess an engineering degree in Architecture or a related subject. Candidates with an MCA degree can also apply. Candidate selection will be based on GATE scores. The maximum age limit for candidates is 27 years. Age will be calculated as of 27 September 2025. Reserved category candidates will receive the necessary age relaxation.
Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹140,000 per month. The salary will vary depending on the position. The application fee is ₹300. Women, SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and candidates who have completed apprenticeship training at AAI are exempted from the application fee.