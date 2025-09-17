AFCAT 2 2025 Results Released: Check Now

Important updates regarding the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 have been released. The Indian Air Force has announced the results for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-2) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website. Candidates can access their results on the official portal, afcat.cdac.in, using their login details.
The exam was conducted on 23, 24, and 25 August 2025. Following the release of the results, successful candidates will be called for the next stage: the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview. Final selection will be made after completion of the interview and medical processes. A total of 284 positions in the Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branch will be filled through this recruitment drive.
To view your result, first visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in.
Click on the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 link on the website's homepage.
Then log in using your email ID and password.
Your result will be displayed on the screen after logging in.
You can now download and print your result.