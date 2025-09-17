Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

AFCAT 2 2025 Results Released: Check Now

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: This examination was conducted on 23, 24 and 25 August 2025. Now that the results have been released, successful candidates will be called for the next stage, the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

AFCAT 2 Result 2025

Important updates regarding the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 have been released. The Indian Air Force has announced the results for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-2) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website. Candidates can access their results on the official portal, afcat.cdac.in, using their login details.

AFCAT 2 2025: Exam Dates

The exam was conducted on 23, 24, and 25 August 2025. Following the release of the results, successful candidates will be called for the next stage: the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview. Final selection will be made after completion of the interview and medical processes. A total of 284 positions in the Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branch will be filled through this recruitment drive.

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: How to Check Your Result

To view your result, first visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in.
Click on the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 link on the website's homepage.
Then log in using your email ID and password.
Your result will be displayed on the screen after logging in.
You can now download and print your result.

AFCAT 2 Result 2025

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 08:56 am

