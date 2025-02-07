AFCAT 2025 Admit Cards Released Today for February 22nd Exam

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) may release the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 today.

Bharat•Feb 07, 2025 / 09:08 am• Patrika Desk

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) may release the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 today. Candidates appearing for the February exam can download their admit cards from the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

News is being updated…