scriptAffordable Short-Term Courses After 12th: Boost Your Career Prospects | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Affordable Short-Term Courses After 12th: Boost Your Career Prospects

Many affordable short-term courses are now available in India that offer job and self-employment opportunities while being inexpensive. The biggest advantage of these courses is that they can be completed within 6 months to 1 year. See details below:

Jun 11, 2025 / 05:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Short Term Courses After 12th
Short Term Courses After 12th: In today’s environment, where college and degree course fees are constantly increasing, millions of young people in the country are looking for options that can lead to a better future at a lower cost. Now, there are many such low-fee courses in the country that are not only inexpensive but also open avenues for employment or self-employment. The biggest advantage of these courses is that they are completed within 6 months to 1 year, after which one can start earning. Let’s learn about those courses-

Digital Marketing

In this era, a digital marketing course can be done starting from ₹5,000 and going up to ₹30,000. After 3-6 months of training, one can immediately find work in areas like freelancing, social media management, and SEO.

Health Worker Course

Courses like ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) are a golden opportunity for women. The fees in government institutions range from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000. There is a huge demand for these professionals in rural areas, especially in government hospitals and health missions, where many opportunities are available.

Graphic Designing

These courses, with fees ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000, teach young people skills like social media graphics and logo designing. This course is also a great option for less educated youth.

Tally Course

This course, available for ₹4,000 to ₹15,000, teaches young people Tally, GST, and accounting. There is good demand for this skill in small businesses and shops.

Mobile and Computer Repairing

By completing a short-term course for ₹3,000 to ₹10,000, young people can open their own mobile/computer repair shop or join a service centre. This has emerged as a strong employment option.

News / Education News / Affordable Short-Term Courses After 12th: Boost Your Career Prospects

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Meghalaya Couple Case: Sonam Confesses to Orchestrating Raja Raghuvanshi’s Killing; Brother Disowns Her

National News

Meghalaya Couple Case: Sonam Confesses to Orchestrating Raja Raghuvanshi’s Killing; Brother Disowns Her

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Wedding Party Collision: Five Dead, Including Bride

National News

Rajasthan Wedding Party Collision: Five Dead, Including Bride

in 3 hours

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 Mission Postponed Again Due to LOx Leak

National News

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 Mission Postponed Again Due to LOx Leak

2 hours ago

Mumbai Indians Appoint Retired West Indies Star Nicholas Pooran as Captain

Cricket News

Mumbai Indians Appoint Retired West Indies Star Nicholas Pooran as Captain

in 3 hours

Latest Education News

CLAT PG 2025 Revised Results Released; Counselling Registration Opens

Education News

CLAT PG 2025 Revised Results Released; Counselling Registration Opens

in 5 hours

JOSAA 2025 Counselling: Second Mock Seat Allotment List Released

Education News

JOSAA 2025 Counselling: Second Mock Seat Allotment List Released

in 5 hours

Rajasthan's Next DGP: Meet Rajiv Sharma, Frontrunner in the Race

Education News

Rajasthan's Next DGP: Meet Rajiv Sharma, Frontrunner in the Race

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Education Department to Implement Curriculum Changes from July 1st

Education News

Rajasthan Education Department to Implement Curriculum Changes from July 1st

in 24 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.