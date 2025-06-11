Affordable Short-Term Courses After 12th: Boost Your Career Prospects

Digital Marketing In this era, a digital marketing course can be done starting from ₹5,000 and going up to ₹30,000. After 3-6 months of training, one can immediately find work in areas like freelancing, social media management, and SEO.

Health Worker Course Courses like ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) are a golden opportunity for women. The fees in government institutions range from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000. There is a huge demand for these professionals in rural areas, especially in government hospitals and health missions, where many opportunities are available.

Graphic Designing These courses, with fees ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000, teach young people skills like social media graphics and logo designing. This course is also a great option for less educated youth. Tally Course This course, available for ₹4,000 to ₹15,000, teaches young people Tally, GST, and accounting. There is good demand for this skill in small businesses and shops.