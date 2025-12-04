Delhi Nursery Admissions: KG and Class 1 Admission Process Begins, Know Important Details

Heads of School may grant a maximum age relaxation of 1 month. The DoE has clarified that children admitted to Nursery and KG in the 2025-26 session will be automatically promoted to KG and Class 1, respectively. Therefore, for the new session, only those children will be eligible for nursery admission who will complete 3 years by March 31, 2026, but will not have completed 4 years yet.