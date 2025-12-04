Delhi Nursery Admissions: KG and Class 1 Admission Process Begins, Know Important Details

Delhi Nursery Admission (Image-Freepik)
Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27: An important update has arrived for nursery admissions in Delhi. The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has commenced the admission process for nursery, KG, and Class 1 for the new academic session 2026-27. Parents can fill out online applications for their children on the official website edudel.nic.in from December 4, 2025, to December 27, 2025. Before applying, parents must carefully read all the necessary rules related to admissions.
|Event
|Date
|Application Period
|December 4, 2025 - December 27, 2025
|Schools to Upload Data of All Applicants
|January 9, 2026
|Marks under Points System to be Released
|January 16, 2026
|First Selection List
|January 23, 2026
|Period for Submitting Objections on Points Allocation
|January 24 - February 3, 2026
|Second Selection List
|February 9, 2026
|Admission Process Ends
|March 19, 2026
Nursery: The child must be 3 years old by March 31, 2026.
KG: The age should be 4 years.
Class 1: The age should be 5 years.
Heads of School may grant a maximum age relaxation of 1 month. The DoE has clarified that children admitted to Nursery and KG in the 2025-26 session will be automatically promoted to KG and Class 1, respectively. Therefore, for the new session, only those children will be eligible for nursery admission who will complete 3 years by March 31, 2026, but will not have completed 4 years yet.
Ration card/smart card issued in the name of parents
Domicile certificate of the child or either parent
Voter ID (EPIC) of either parent
Electricity bill / Water bill / MTNL telephone bill / Passport (must have the name of the parent or child)
Aadhaar/UID card issued in the name of either parent
