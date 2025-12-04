4 December 2025,

Thursday

Education News

Delhi Nursery Admissions: KG and Class 1 Admission Process Begins, Know Important Details

The admission process for Nursery and Class 1 in Delhi has begun. This admission process will run from December 4, 2025, to December 27, 2025. It is important to carefully review all the necessary details related to this process.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Delhi Nursery Admission

Delhi Nursery Admission

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27: An important update has arrived for nursery admissions in Delhi. The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has commenced the admission process for nursery, KG, and Class 1 for the new academic session 2026-27. Parents can fill out online applications for their children on the official website edudel.nic.in from December 4, 2025, to December 27, 2025. Before applying, parents must carefully read all the necessary rules related to admissions.

Important Dates







































EventDate
Application PeriodDecember 4, 2025 - December 27, 2025
Schools to Upload Data of All ApplicantsJanuary 9, 2026
Marks under Points System to be ReleasedJanuary 16, 2026
First Selection ListJanuary 23, 2026
Period for Submitting Objections on Points AllocationJanuary 24 - February 3, 2026
Second Selection ListFebruary 9, 2026
Admission Process EndsMarch 19, 2026

Age Limit

Nursery: The child must be 3 years old by March 31, 2026.
KG: The age should be 4 years.
Class 1: The age should be 5 years.

Heads of School may grant a maximum age relaxation of 1 month. The DoE has clarified that children admitted to Nursery and KG in the 2025-26 session will be automatically promoted to KG and Class 1, respectively. Therefore, for the new session, only those children will be eligible for nursery admission who will complete 3 years by March 31, 2026, but will not have completed 4 years yet.

Documents Needed for Application

Ration card/smart card issued in the name of parents
Domicile certificate of the child or either parent
Voter ID (EPIC) of either parent
Electricity bill / Water bill / MTNL telephone bill / Passport (must have the name of the parent or child)
Aadhaar/UID card issued in the name of either parent

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the website edudel.nic.in.
  • Click on the "Nursery Admission 2026–27" link available on the homepage of the website.
  • Complete the registration by filling in the required information.
  • Log in using the registered credentials.
  • Now, carefully fill out the online admission form.
  • Upload the necessary documents and pay the prescribed fee.
  • Finally, submit the form and be sure to take a printout for future reference.

Published on:

04 Dec 2025 01:56 pm

English News / Education News / Delhi Nursery Admissions: KG and Class 1 Admission Process Begins, Know Important Details
Published on: 04 Dec 2025 01:56 pm

