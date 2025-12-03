Education System: These Are the World’s Most Peaceful Schools

Finland is renowned globally for its excellent education system, which is also a testament to it being one of the happiest countries. Children are not subjected to academic pressure, and there are no formal exams until the age of 16. In Finland, children are given minimal homework. The educational approach is not based on rote learning but on creativity, research, debates, and practical learning. There is no competition among schools or students; children learn collaboratively, helping each other and working in teams.