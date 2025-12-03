3 December 2025,

Wednesday

Education News

Education System: These Are the World’s Most Peaceful Schools

Some countries have education systems so excellent that nations worldwide try to implement them in their own systems. In the schools of these countries, emphasis is placed on making children lead a balanced life and become happy and responsible citizens.

Dec 03, 2025

Dec 03, 2025

Worlds Best Education System

Worlds Best Education System (Image-Freepik)

Education System: In a world where education often means competition, loads of homework, and exam stress, the education policies of Bhutan and the Netherlands stand in stark contrast. The vision for education in these two countries is not just about achieving high marks and securing good jobs, but about nurturing children into balanced, happy, and responsible citizens. Let's explore their education systems.

Bhutan: Where Education is Connected to Happiness

Bhutan is the first country in the world to integrate Gross National Happiness (GNH) into its education system. Here, alongside academics, students are taught mental health, mindfulness, and time-life management. Bhutanese schools begin classes with meditation and a calm atmosphere, featuring less homework and reduced exam pressure. The teaching methods are rooted in local culture, nature, and real-life experiences. There is a strong emphasis on educating children through play and sports.

Finland: Children in this Country are Considered the Happiest in the World

Finland is renowned globally for its excellent education system, which is also a testament to it being one of the happiest countries. Children are not subjected to academic pressure, and there are no formal exams until the age of 16. In Finland, children are given minimal homework. The educational approach is not based on rote learning but on creativity, research, debates, and practical learning. There is no competition among schools or students; children learn collaboratively, helping each other and working in teams.

Education System: Both Countries Offer a New Signal to the World of Education Models

The models from Bhutan and Finland suggest that education is most effective when children are not only successful but also mentally balanced and confident. Experts believe that this approach could form the basis for future global educational reforms.

03 Dec 2025 05:29 pm

