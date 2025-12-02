Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

OICL AO Recruitment 2025: Over 300 Officer Vacancies Announced in Insurance Company

The online application process for a total of 300 vacancies will begin on December 3, 2025, at 6:30 PM and will continue until December 12, 2025, at 12:00 AM.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

OICL AO Recruitment 2025

OICL AO Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)

OICL AO Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity to get a job in an insurance company has been announced for the youth. Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has released a major recruitment for the posts of Administrative Officer (AO) for the youth. The online application process for a total of 300 vacancies will begin on December 3, 2025, at 6:30 PM and will continue until December 12, 2025, at 12:00 AM. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the company's official website orientalinsurance.org.in.

Essential Qualifications and Age Limit

Out of the 300 vacancies in this recruitment, 285 posts fall under the Generalist Officer category. Among these, 123 posts are reserved for the General category, 68 for OBC, 42 for SC, 24 for ST, and 28 for EWS candidates. The remaining 15 posts are reserved for Hindi Officers. Candidates applying for the Generalist Officer post must possess a graduate or postgraduate degree in any subject from a recognised university, with a minimum of 60 percent marks for the General category and 55 percent marks for SC-ST categories. For the Hindi Officer post, a Master's degree in one of the subjects mentioned in the notification is required.

Know Other Details

Candidates will be able to pay the examination fee at the time of application. The tentative date for the preliminary examination (Tier-1) has been set as January 10, 2026. Candidates who qualify in this examination will get an opportunity to appear for the main examination (Tier-2) to be held on February 28, 2026. The selection process is entirely based on written examinations, where candidates will be shortlisted for the main examination based on their marks in the preliminary examination, and the final merit will be prepared from the Tier-2 marks.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

02 Dec 2025 05:52 pm

English News / Education News / OICL AO Recruitment 2025: Over 300 Officer Vacancies Announced in Insurance Company

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

UP Police Recruitment 2025: Notification for Thousands of Constable and Jail Warder Posts to be Released Soon

UP Police Recruitment 2025
Education News

SSC CPO 2025: Final Slot Selection Window Open Till December 4

SSC CPO Slot Selection 2025
Education News

SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: Over 25,000 Vacancies for 10th Pass Youth, CISF to Have the Highest Number of Posts

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2025
Education News

School Holidays December 2025: Know When Schools Will Be Closed in This Month

School Holidays
Education News

CTET 2026 Applications Open: Exam to be Held Without Negative Marking, Know Full Details

CTET
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.