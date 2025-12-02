OICL AO Recruitment 2025: Over 300 Officer Vacancies Announced in Insurance Company

OICL AO Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)
OICL AO Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity to get a job in an insurance company has been announced for the youth. Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has released a major recruitment for the posts of Administrative Officer (AO) for the youth. The online application process for a total of 300 vacancies will begin on December 3, 2025, at 6:30 PM and will continue until December 12, 2025, at 12:00 AM. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the company's official website orientalinsurance.org.in.
Out of the 300 vacancies in this recruitment, 285 posts fall under the Generalist Officer category. Among these, 123 posts are reserved for the General category, 68 for OBC, 42 for SC, 24 for ST, and 28 for EWS candidates. The remaining 15 posts are reserved for Hindi Officers. Candidates applying for the Generalist Officer post must possess a graduate or postgraduate degree in any subject from a recognised university, with a minimum of 60 percent marks for the General category and 55 percent marks for SC-ST categories. For the Hindi Officer post, a Master's degree in one of the subjects mentioned in the notification is required.
Candidates will be able to pay the examination fee at the time of application. The tentative date for the preliminary examination (Tier-1) has been set as January 10, 2026. Candidates who qualify in this examination will get an opportunity to appear for the main examination (Tier-2) to be held on February 28, 2026. The selection process is entirely based on written examinations, where candidates will be shortlisted for the main examination based on their marks in the preliminary examination, and the final merit will be prepared from the Tier-2 marks.
