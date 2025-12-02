OICL AO Recruitment 2025: Over 300 Officer Vacancies Announced in Insurance Company

Candidates will be able to pay the examination fee at the time of application. The tentative date for the preliminary examination (Tier-1) has been set as January 10, 2026. Candidates who qualify in this examination will get an opportunity to appear for the main examination (Tier-2) to be held on February 28, 2026. The selection process is entirely based on written examinations, where candidates will be shortlisted for the main examination based on their marks in the preliminary examination, and the final merit will be prepared from the Tier-2 marks.