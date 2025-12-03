Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Bihar Board Model Paper 2026 Released, 10th-12th Exam Model Papers Can Be Downloaded Directly From This Link

The model papers can be downloaded by visiting the board's official website, biharboardonline.com. This will help students understand the exam pattern, the number of questions, and the time limit.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

Bihar Board Model Paper 2026 Released

Bihar Board Model Paper 2026: A significant update has been released for students preparing to appear for the Bihar Board examinations. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued model papers for all subjects for the Matriculation (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations in 2026.

Students can easily download these from the board's official website, biharboardonline.com

The release of these model papers will help examinees understand the upcoming board examination pattern, the number of questions, time limits, and the overall structure.

This year, the board has maintained the same number of questions as before, offering double the options, but students will only be required to answer a specified number of questions. The options provided across all sections, including MCQs, short answer questions, and long answer questions, are ample, similar to last year. This will provide students with convenience in selecting and answering the questions they are presented with.

How to Download Bihar Board Model Paper

To download the model papers, students first need to visit the website biharboardonline.com. Once on the site, they should navigate to the Model Paper 2026 section and select the option for Matric or Intermediate, according to their class. Following this, model question papers for all subjects will be displayed, which can be downloaded by clicking on them.

Bihar Board Model Paper 2026: Matric Examination Pattern

At the Matriculation level, the Mathematics paper will include a total of 138 questions. Out of these, 100 will be MCQs, of which only 50 will be mandatory to answer. If a student answers more than 50 MCQs, the evaluation will be based solely on the first 50 answers. Additionally, there will be 30 short answer questions, of which 15 will need to be answered. Out of eight long answer questions, four will be required to be answered. This pattern will be applicable to other subjects, including Science.

Bihar Board Model Paper 2026: Intermediate Pattern

The pattern for the Intermediate examinations will also follow a similar structure. For instance, the Chemistry paper will be out of a total of 70 marks and will include 96 questions. Among these, 70 will be MCQs, of which 35 must be answered. Out of 20 short answer questions, 10 will be mandatory to answer, and out of six long answer questions, three will need to be answered. This pattern will be applied to other subjects as well, ensuring a uniform structure for students. During the examination, students will be given an additional 15 minutes of 'cool-off time' to read the question paper, allowing them to understand and attempt it more effectively.

