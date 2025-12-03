Bihar Board Model Paper 2026 Released, 10th-12th Exam Model Papers Can Be Downloaded Directly From This Link

The pattern for the Intermediate examinations will also follow a similar structure. For instance, the Chemistry paper will be out of a total of 70 marks and will include 96 questions. Among these, 70 will be MCQs, of which 35 must be answered. Out of 20 short answer questions, 10 will be mandatory to answer, and out of six long answer questions, three will need to be answered. This pattern will be applied to other subjects as well, ensuring a uniform structure for students. During the examination, students will be given an additional 15 minutes of 'cool-off time' to read the question paper, allowing them to understand and attempt it more effectively.