BDL Announces Bumper Vacancies for Management Trainee Posts, Know the Complete Application Process

BDL Vacancy 2025: For those aspiring to work in the defence sector, a fantastic opportunity awaits. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has commenced the application process for 80 vacant positions of Management Trainee (MT). Young individuals with graduate and postgraduate degrees in engineering and management fields are eligible to apply for this recruitment. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BDL, bdl-india.in. The online registration is scheduled to begin on December 03, 2025. The last date to submit applications is December 29, 2025.