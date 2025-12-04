4 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

BDL Announces Bumper Vacancies for Management Trainee Posts, Know the Complete Application Process

BDL has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Management Trainee (MT). Through this selection process, approximately 80 Management Trainee candidates will be given an opportunity.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

BDL Recruitment 2025

BDL Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)

BDL Vacancy 2025: For those aspiring to work in the defence sector, a fantastic opportunity awaits. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has commenced the application process for 80 vacant positions of Management Trainee (MT). Young individuals with graduate and postgraduate degrees in engineering and management fields are eligible to apply for this recruitment. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BDL, bdl-india.in. The online registration is scheduled to begin on December 03, 2025. The last date to submit applications is December 29, 2025.

How many posts will be filled?

Stream | Number of Posts

Electronics | 32
Mechanical | 27
Electrical | 06
Finance | 05
Computer Science | 04
Civil Engineering | 02
Human Resources (HR) | 02
Chemical | 01

Eligibility for Recruitment

For engineering positions, candidates must possess a B.E./B.Tech degree in the relevant engineering discipline. For the Finance post, a CA (Chartered Accountant), ICWA (Cost and Works Accountant), or an MBA (Finance) degree from a recognised institution is mandatory. For the HR post, an MBA or PG Diploma in Human Resource Management/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations is required.

Selection Process for Management Trainee?

Computer Based Test (CBT): This will be the first stage. A total of 150 questions will be asked, for which 2 hours will be allotted. (100 questions will be from the specific topic and 50 questions from General Aptitude). This test will carry a weightage of 85% in the final merit list.

Interview: Candidates who qualify in the CBT will be called for an interview. This will carry a weightage of 15% in the final merit list.

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the official website of BDL at bdl-india.in.
  • On the homepage of the website, navigate to the Career or Recruitment section and click on the 'Management Trainee Recruitment 2025' link.
  • Register on the portal. After logging in, fill in all your information correctly in the application form.
  • Upload the required documents (such as photograph, signature, certificates).
  • Pay the application fee through the online mode.
  • After submitting the form, make sure to keep a printout of the confirmation page for your records.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

04 Dec 2025 01:22 pm

English News / Education News / BDL Announces Bumper Vacancies for Management Trainee Posts, Know the Complete Application Process

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

CG Job: Big employment opportunity for youth, recruitment for 200 Security Guard posts, know details

कबीरधाम में 3 से 5 दिसंबर तक प्लेसमेंट कैंप (photo source- Patrika)
Jobs

Education System: These Are the World’s Most Peaceful Schools

Worlds Best Education System
Education News

Bihar Board Model Paper 2026 Released, 10th-12th Exam Model Papers Can Be Downloaded Directly From This Link

Bihar Board Model Paper 2026 Released
Education News

OICL AO Recruitment 2025: Over 300 Officer Vacancies Announced in Insurance Company

OICL AO Recruitment 2025
Education News

UP Police Recruitment 2025: Notification for Thousands of Constable and Jail Warder Posts to be Released Soon

UP Police Recruitment 2025
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.