BDL Announces Bumper Vacancies for Management Trainee Posts, Know the Complete Application Process

BDL Vacancy 2025: For those aspiring to work in the defence sector, a fantastic opportunity awaits. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has commenced the application process for 80 vacant positions of Management Trainee (MT). Young individuals with graduate and postgraduate degrees in engineering and management fields are eligible to apply for this recruitment. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BDL, bdl-india.in. The online registration is scheduled to begin on December 03, 2025. The last date to submit applications is December 29, 2025.
Stream | Number of Posts
Electronics | 32
Mechanical | 27
Electrical | 06
Finance | 05
Computer Science | 04
Civil Engineering | 02
Human Resources (HR) | 02
Chemical | 01
For engineering positions, candidates must possess a B.E./B.Tech degree in the relevant engineering discipline. For the Finance post, a CA (Chartered Accountant), ICWA (Cost and Works Accountant), or an MBA (Finance) degree from a recognised institution is mandatory. For the HR post, an MBA or PG Diploma in Human Resource Management/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations is required.
Computer Based Test (CBT): This will be the first stage. A total of 150 questions will be asked, for which 2 hours will be allotted. (100 questions will be from the specific topic and 50 questions from General Aptitude). This test will carry a weightage of 85% in the final merit list.
Interview: Candidates who qualify in the CBT will be called for an interview. This will carry a weightage of 15% in the final merit list.
