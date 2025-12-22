22 December 2025,

Education News

NLC Recruitment 2026: NLC India announces recruitment for 575 posts, check full details

NLC has released direct recruitment for 575 apprentice posts, including many engineering and non-engineering streams. Know the eligibility criteria and stipend amount.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 22, 2025

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2026

NLC Recruitment 2026 (Image Saurce: Freepik)

Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) has announced a bumper recruitment for Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. NLC has released vacancies for 575 apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website nlcindia.in. The online application process for the recruitment started on December 19. The last date to apply has been set as January 2, 2026.

Vacancies to be filled

Through this recruitment process, there will be direct recruitment for a total of 357 posts of Graduate Apprentices and 218 posts of Technical Apprentices.

  • Mechanical Engineering - 94 posts
  • Electrical Engineering - 93 posts
  • Civil Engineering - 34 posts
  • Instrumentation Engineering - 14 posts
  • Chemical Engineering - 9 posts
  • Mining Engineering - 49 posts
  • Computer Science Engineering - 49 posts
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering - 9 posts
  • Information Technology - 6 posts

Technical Apprentice Posts -

  • Mechanical Engineering - 57 posts
  • Electrical Engineering - 66 posts
  • Civil Engineering - 15 posts
  • Instrumentation Engineering - 10 posts
  • Chemical Engineering - 0 posts
  • Mining Engineering - 32 posts
  • Computer Science Engineering - 13 posts
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering - 10 posts
  • Medical Lab Technology - 5 posts
  • Catering Technology and Hotel Management - 5 posts
  • Pharmacist - 5 posts

Education and Eligibility Criteria

To apply, candidates must have completed a Graduate degree in Nursing/Degree in Engineering/Diploma in Engineering. The age of the candidates will be determined as per the Apprenticeship Rules. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria in the official notification before applying.

Training Period and Stipend

Selection Process and Stipend: Candidates will be selected for these posts based on the marks obtained in their Degree or Diploma. Selected Graduate Apprentices will receive a stipend of ₹15,028 per month, and Technical Apprentices will receive ₹12,524 per month. This amount includes the DBT amount provided by the government. Selected candidates will undergo one year (12 months) of training.

How to Apply

  • First, visit the official website nlcindia.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the Career section and click on the Trainee and Apprentice tab.
  • After that, open the advertisement link and fill out the registration form.
  • Once the application is complete, take a printout and keep it with you.

Published on:

22 Dec 2025 10:24 am

