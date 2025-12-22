NLC Recruitment 2026: NLC India announces recruitment for 575 posts, check full details

NLC Recruitment 2026 (Image Saurce: Freepik)
Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) has announced a bumper recruitment for Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. NLC has released vacancies for 575 apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website nlcindia.in. The online application process for the recruitment started on December 19. The last date to apply has been set as January 2, 2026.
Through this recruitment process, there will be direct recruitment for a total of 357 posts of Graduate Apprentices and 218 posts of Technical Apprentices.
To apply, candidates must have completed a Graduate degree in Nursing/Degree in Engineering/Diploma in Engineering. The age of the candidates will be determined as per the Apprenticeship Rules. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria in the official notification before applying.
Selection Process and Stipend: Candidates will be selected for these posts based on the marks obtained in their Degree or Diploma. Selected Graduate Apprentices will receive a stipend of ₹15,028 per month, and Technical Apprentices will receive ₹12,524 per month. This amount includes the DBT amount provided by the government. Selected candidates will undergo one year (12 months) of training.
