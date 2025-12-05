BPSC AEDO Exam Date: Bihar Assistant Education Development Officer Recruitment Exam to be held on these dates

The minimum qualifying marks for candidates are set at 40 per cent for the General category, 36.5 per cent for Backward Classes, 34 per cent for Extremely Backward Classes, and 32 per cent for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women, and differently-abled candidates. Both papers of the General Language section are only qualifying, requiring a minimum of 30 per cent marks separately. If the prescribed minimum marks are not obtained in English or Hindi, the answer sheets of other subjects will not be evaluated, and the candidate will not be included in the selection process.