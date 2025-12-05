5 दिसंबर 2025,

शुक्रवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

BPSC AEDO Exam Date: Bihar Assistant Education Development Officer Recruitment Exam to be held on these dates

BPSC AEDO Notification: This recruitment has received over 9.7 lakh applications, which is the biggest record in the history of BPSC to date.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 05, 2025

BPSC AEDO Exam

BPSC AEDO Exam Date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided to conduct the Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) competitive examination in three phases, considering the large number of applicants.

The commission stated that the answer scripts of all phases will be evaluated based on the Equipercentile Equating technique to ensure score balance. The examination will be held on January 10 and 11, 2026, January 12 and 13, 2026, and January 15 and 16, 2026.

The commission has also decided to reopen the application process. Candidates who did not apply earlier can submit their online applications from December 5 to December 12, 2025. Eligibility and certificates will be considered valid as per the last date of September 26, 2025, specified in the previously issued advertisement.

BPSC AEDO Exam: So Many Applications Received So Far

This recruitment drive has received over 9.7 lakh applications, marking the highest record in BPSC's history. The total number of vacancies is 935, with 374 posts reserved for unreserved candidates, 93 for Economically Weaker Sections, 150 for Scheduled Castes, 10 for Scheduled Tribes, 168 for Extremely Backward Classes, 112 for Backward Classes, and 28 for women of Backward Classes.

BPSC AEDO Exam Eligibility: Qualifications Required

To apply, candidates must possess a graduation degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised university. The age will be calculated based on August 1, 2025. The minimum age limit is set at 21 years, while the maximum age limit is 37 years for unreserved male candidates, 40 years for Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes, and unreserved female candidates, and 42 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe male and female candidates.

BPSC: How Candidates Will Be Selected

The selection process for this post includes only a written examination; there will be no interview. The question papers will be of an objective type, and a one-third mark deduction will be applied for incorrect answers. The examination will comprise three subjects: General Language, General Studies, and General Aptitude. Under General Language, 30 marks are allocated for English and 70 marks for Hindi, while both General Studies and General Aptitude will carry 100 marks each. Each paper will be for two hours.

BPSC AEDO Notification: Minimum Marks Required?

The minimum qualifying marks for candidates are set at 40 per cent for the General category, 36.5 per cent for Backward Classes, 34 per cent for Extremely Backward Classes, and 32 per cent for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women, and differently-abled candidates. Both papers of the General Language section are only qualifying, requiring a minimum of 30 per cent marks separately. If the prescribed minimum marks are not obtained in English or Hindi, the answer sheets of other subjects will not be evaluated, and the candidate will not be included in the selection process.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

05 Dec 2025 11:34 am

English News / Education News / BPSC AEDO Exam Date: Bihar Assistant Education Development Officer Recruitment Exam to be held on these dates

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Delhi Nursery Admissions: KG and Class 1 Admission Process Begins, Know Important Details

Delhi Nursery Admission
Education News

BDL Announces Bumper Vacancies for Management Trainee Posts, Know the Complete Application Process

BDL Recruitment 2025
Education News

CG Job: Big employment opportunity for youth, recruitment for 200 Security Guard posts, know details

कबीरधाम में 3 से 5 दिसंबर तक प्लेसमेंट कैंप (photo source- Patrika)
Jobs

Education System: These Are the World’s Most Peaceful Schools

Worlds Best Education System
Education News

Bihar Board Model Paper 2026 Released, 10th-12th Exam Model Papers Can Be Downloaded Directly From This Link

Bihar Board Model Paper 2026 Released
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.