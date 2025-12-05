BPSC AEDO Exam Date: Bihar Assistant Education Development Officer Recruitment Exam to be held on these dates

BPSC AEDO Exam Date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided to conduct the Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) competitive examination in three phases, considering the large number of applicants.
The commission stated that the answer scripts of all phases will be evaluated based on the Equipercentile Equating technique to ensure score balance. The examination will be held on January 10 and 11, 2026, January 12 and 13, 2026, and January 15 and 16, 2026.
The commission has also decided to reopen the application process. Candidates who did not apply earlier can submit their online applications from December 5 to December 12, 2025. Eligibility and certificates will be considered valid as per the last date of September 26, 2025, specified in the previously issued advertisement.
This recruitment drive has received over 9.7 lakh applications, marking the highest record in BPSC's history. The total number of vacancies is 935, with 374 posts reserved for unreserved candidates, 93 for Economically Weaker Sections, 150 for Scheduled Castes, 10 for Scheduled Tribes, 168 for Extremely Backward Classes, 112 for Backward Classes, and 28 for women of Backward Classes.
To apply, candidates must possess a graduation degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised university. The age will be calculated based on August 1, 2025. The minimum age limit is set at 21 years, while the maximum age limit is 37 years for unreserved male candidates, 40 years for Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes, and unreserved female candidates, and 42 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe male and female candidates.
The selection process for this post includes only a written examination; there will be no interview. The question papers will be of an objective type, and a one-third mark deduction will be applied for incorrect answers. The examination will comprise three subjects: General Language, General Studies, and General Aptitude. Under General Language, 30 marks are allocated for English and 70 marks for Hindi, while both General Studies and General Aptitude will carry 100 marks each. Each paper will be for two hours.
The minimum qualifying marks for candidates are set at 40 per cent for the General category, 36.5 per cent for Backward Classes, 34 per cent for Extremely Backward Classes, and 32 per cent for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women, and differently-abled candidates. Both papers of the General Language section are only qualifying, requiring a minimum of 30 per cent marks separately. If the prescribed minimum marks are not obtained in English or Hindi, the answer sheets of other subjects will not be evaluated, and the candidate will not be included in the selection process.
