Agniveer Recruitment Exam 2025: Answer Key Release Date & Download Guide

Candidates who appeared for the Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Exam 2025 can expect an important update soon. The Indian Army will release the Agniveer CEE (Common Entrance Exam) answer key shortly. Candidates can download it from the Indian Army's official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.
The Indian Army's Agniveer CEE exam was conducted nationwide from 30 June to 10 July 2025. This recruitment drive is for various positions including GD, Technical, Tradesman, Clerk, Women Military Police, and Pharmacist.
While there is no official announcement yet, the answer key is expected to be released in the last week of July or the first week of August 2025.
The answer key allows candidates to check their answers against the correct ones. This helps them estimate their score and potential rank. Furthermore, if a candidate has any objections regarding an answer, they can raise them through the process outlined on the website.
Once released, you can download the answer key by following these simple steps:
Following the release of the answer key, the final answer key, results, and cut-off list will be published. Candidates who score above the cut-off will be called for the next stage of the Agniveer recruitment process – the physical test.
Therefore, all candidates who participated in this recruitment should keep their registration number and password safe to download the answer key promptly and continue their preparation.
Note: Regularly visit joinindianarmy.nic.in for updates on the answer key, results, and other related information.