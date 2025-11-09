Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

AI Career Paths: Booming Demand for AI Engineers in the Market, Build Your Career with These Smart Courses

The demand for Artificial Intelligence experts is rapidly increasing in the market. If you also want to build a career in the AI field with a salary in the lakhs, then learn the complete details of the best courses, skills, and career options here.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 09, 2025

Artificial Intelligence Career Paths

Artificial Intelligence Career Paths (Image: Freepik)

Artificial Intelligence Career Paths: It is the era of technology. Tasks are being completed in the blink of an eye, and things are becoming more advanced day by day. If we talk about today, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the most talked-about subject. New AI platforms are entering the market. Machines are now thinking and making decisions like humans. This is why big companies worldwide are rapidly adopting AI. This not only makes work easier but also creates a huge demand for AI specialists in every sector. In such a scenario, you have the opportunity to build a career in this field.

Why is the Demand for AI Specialists Increasing?

Today, AI has made its place in banking, healthcare, education, e-commerce, and even the transport sector.
Chatbots, virtual assistants, automation, and data analysis are all products of AI. Now, companies need professionals who can teach machines how to think and work more effectively. This is why AI specialists are among the most in-demand and high-paying jobs of today.

Which Courses Should One Pursue to Become an AI Specialist?

If you are interested in technology and innovation, AI is the perfect field for you. Here are some essential courses with which you can start your journey.

After 12th Grade

  • B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence
  • B.Sc in Data Science
  • B.Tech in Computer Science (AI Specialization)

After Graduation

  • M.Tech in AI and Machine Learning
  • PG Diploma in Artificial Intelligence
  • Certificate Course in Deep Learning or Neural Networks

These courses teach skills such as machine learning, data analysis, Python, neural networks, and deep learning, which are crucial for the AI industry.

Salary and Career Growth

The starting salary for an AI specialist ranges from 6 to 10 lakh Indian Rupees per annum. With experience, this can increase to 20 to 30 lakh rupees or even more. Abroad, this figure is many times higher. The demand for AI engineers and data scientists is also rapidly growing in countries like the USA, Canada, Germany, and Singapore.

Why Become an AI Specialist?

AI is not just a career; it is the centre of future technology. This field is for those who enjoy learning new things, possess logical thinking skills, and like to find solutions to problems. By becoming an AI specialist, you can not only earn well but also become a part of the innovations that will shape tomorrow.

English News / Education News / AI Career Paths: Booming Demand for AI Engineers in the Market, Build Your Career with These Smart Courses

