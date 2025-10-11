AI Curriculum to be Introduced in Indian Schools from Class 3 to 12

AI classes in schools India (Image: Patrika)
AI Education In India 2026: According to officials, the Ministry of Education is set to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the school curriculum for all students from Class 3 onwards starting from the next academic year (2026-27), and a framework for AI integration across all classes is being developed.
School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar stated, "We need to move fast so that students and teachers can fully engage with this technology in the next two to three years. The challenge will be to reach over one crore teachers across the country and prepare them to impart AI-related education. CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is developing a framework for AI integration in all classes."
Over 18,000 CBSE schools offer AI as a skill subject through a 15-hour module for classes 6 to 8, while it is offered as an elective subject for classes 9-12.
The report advocates for close collaboration between the proposed India AI Talent Mission and the ongoing India AI Mission, along with partnerships between academia, government, and industry, to create an enabling ecosystem of computing infrastructure and data availability to nurture trained talent as future innovators and researchers.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending