AI Job Displacement Threat Higher for Women, UN Report Claims

AI: Higher Threat in High-Income Countries The report states that the most significant imbalance in AI exposure exists in high-income countries. In these nations, 41 percent of high-paying jobs predominantly held by women could be replaced due to AI, compared to 28 percent of men’s jobs. The report indicates that in Europe and Central Asia, 39 percent of women’s jobs could be affected, while the figure for men is 26 percent. The ILO has found that globally, one in four employees works in a job where their tasks will be affected by AI.

Study Methodology This study involved surveying 1,640 individuals in Poland working across various sectors. A small group of international experts analysed the results. Researchers then developed an AI model to determine the likelihood of automation across 2,500 occupations and over 29,000 tasks.

Higher Threat to Women: The Reason The study found that clerical occupations such as data entry clerks, typists, word processing operators, accountants, and bookkeeping clerks are most likely to be replaced by AI. These jobs are predominantly held by women. This is because these roles involve repetitive tasks with less novelty. Taking meeting notes or scheduling appointments are also tasks impacted by AI.

Complete Replacement by Artificial Intelligence Remains ‘Limited’ Other occupations experiencing widespread AI use include web and media developers, database specialists, and finance and software-related jobs. The study clarifies that these job displacement figures represent potential risks, not actual job losses. The report further states that complete replacement by AI remains limited. These tasks still require human oversight. The report suggests that since most occupations involve tasks requiring human input, a change in the nature of jobs is more likely than complete job elimination.