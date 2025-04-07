scriptAI Surveillance in UPPSC Exam: Cheating, Gadget Detection Trigger Alarm | Latest News | Patrika News
AI Surveillance in UPPSC Exam: Cheating, Gadget Detection Trigger Alarm

UPPSC: Not only that, but if a candidate goes to the restroom and takes longer than the allotted time, the system will send an alert. This system monitors activity both inside and outside the examination hall.

LucknowApr 07, 2025 / 02:59 pm

Patrika Desk

UPPSC

UPPSC

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is now leveraging cutting-edge technology to make its competitive examinations more transparent and fair. The commission has decided to implement an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based surveillance system at examination centres to completely prevent cheating and other unfair activities. Under this new system, high-tech cameras will be installed, which will not only record but also analyse the activities of the candidates with the help of AI. Any suspicious activity, such as repeatedly looking around, whispering, gesturing, or being absent from the seat for longer than the stipulated time, will be directly reported to the control room.

Positive results emerging

Initially, this technology was tested at a few examination centres and exams, where positive results emerged. Now, the commission is going to implement it fully in all upcoming examinations. The biggest upcoming event will be the preliminary examination of RO-ARO 2023, where this technology will be fully operational. With the help of this technology, suspicious activities of candidates can be directly monitored in the control room of that centre.

UPPSC: Agency appointed for operation and monitoring

A special technical agency has been appointed for the operation and monitoring of this system, which will not only carry out real-time monitoring but will also prepare reports on suspicious activities based on detailed data analysis. A record of events will be kept with information up to each examination centre, room, seat and roll number.

Artificial Intelligence: Cannot spend excessive time even in the toilet

Moreover, if a candidate goes to the toilet and takes more time than the time limit to return, the system will send an alert. Thus, every activity inside and outside the examination will be closely monitored. Any suspicious activity will be signaled not to the examination hall but to the control room. This step by the commission will not only pose a challenge to those who take the examination through unfair means but will also be an assurance for those students who prepare with hard work and honesty. According to the commission, this technological initiative will increase confidence in the examination system and ensure fairness.

