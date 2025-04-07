AI Surveillance in UPPSC Exam: Cheating, Gadget Detection Trigger Alarm

Positive results emerging Initially, this technology was tested at a few examination centres and exams, where positive results emerged. Now, the commission is going to implement it fully in all upcoming examinations. The biggest upcoming event will be the preliminary examination of RO-ARO 2023, where this technology will be fully operational. With the help of this technology, suspicious activities of candidates can be directly monitored in the control room of that centre.

UPPSC: Agency appointed for operation and monitoring A special technical agency has been appointed for the operation and monitoring of this system, which will not only carry out real-time monitoring but will also prepare reports on suspicious activities based on detailed data analysis. A record of events will be kept with information up to each examination centre, room, seat and roll number.