Registration for AIBE 2025 begins today, know all the essential documents list

An important update has been released. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has commenced the application process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XX). Interested candidates can apply online from September 29, 2025. Applications will only be accepted through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Registration will begin on September 29, 2025. Fee payment will also commence on September 29, 2025, with the last date for application set as October 28, 2025. The deadline for fee payment is October 29, 2025. The last date for form correction is October 31, 2025, and admit cards will be released on November 15, 2025. The examination is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025.