Education News

Registration for AIBE 2025 begins today, know all the essential documents list

The applicant must have completed a 3-year or 5-year LLB course from a law college/university recognised by the Bar Council of India. Additionally, the candidate must be enrolled as an advocate with a State Bar Council.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

AIBE 20 Registration 2025 begins

AIBE 20 Registration 2025 begins (Image-Freepik)

An important update has been released. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has commenced the application process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XX). Interested candidates can apply online from September 29, 2025. Applications will only be accepted through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Registration will begin on September 29, 2025. Fee payment will also commence on September 29, 2025, with the last date for application set as October 28, 2025. The deadline for fee payment is October 29, 2025. The last date for form correction is October 31, 2025, and admit cards will be released on November 15, 2025. The examination is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have completed a 3-year or 5-year LLB course from a law college/university recognised by the Bar Council of India. Additionally, the candidate must be enrolled as an advocate with a State Bar Council. There is no maximum age limit to appear for the examination; candidates can attempt it until they pass. Regarding passing marks, a minimum of 45% is set for General and OBC categories, and a minimum of 40% for SC, ST, and differently-abled categories.

Documents Needed for Application

  • LLB Degree Certificate
  • Enrollment Certificate from the State Bar Council
  • Valid Photo ID Proof
  • Passport Size Photograph and Signature
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD Certificate (if applicable)
  • LLB Marksheet

How to Register


  1. First, candidates should visit allindiabarexamination.com.




  2. Click on "New Registration" and enter your basic information.




  3. Fill in personal details, contact information, and educational qualifications in the application form.




  4. Pay the prescribed application fee online.




  5. After submitting the application, download and save the confirmation page.

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 03:30 pm

