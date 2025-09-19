Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

AIDSOS Calls for Mass Class Boycott on September 27

The state government could resolve this crisis immediately if it wished to.

Bangalore

Patrika Desk

Sep 19, 2025

AIDSO state secretary Ajay Kamat said on Wednesday that the government's delay in appointing guest lecturers in government degree colleges across Karnataka is jeopardising the future of thousands of degree students.

For the past few weeks, more than 5,000 students in over 20 districts across the state have been protesting for justice. Despite this, the government's negligent attitude continues.

Despite repeated appeals for a solution to this problem, the government has not given any positive response. In protest, the AIDSO Karnataka State Committee has called for a voluntary class boycott by all government degree students in the state on September 27th.

They stated that classes have not been running properly for the past two months. During this period, private colleges have completed their curriculum, internal examinations, and are preparing for semester examinations. According to a Supreme Court ruling, adherence to University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines is not mandatory. The state government can resolve this crisis immediately if it wishes.

Published on:

19 Sept 2025 08:54 am

English News / Education News / AIDSOS Calls for Mass Class Boycott on September 27
