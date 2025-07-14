AIIMS CRE 2025 Notification Released: Over 2300 Vacancies Announced

A golden opportunity has arisen for young people seeking jobs in India's leading medical institutions. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the notification for the Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2025. Through this exam, recruitments will be made for Group B and Group C positions in AIIMS hospitals across the country, ESIC, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, and other major centres. This recruitment drive will fill more than 2300 positions. The application process began on 12 July 2025, and interested candidates can apply online at the official website aiimsexams.ac.in until 31 July 2025.