14 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

AIIMS CRE 2025 Notification Released: Over 2300 Vacancies Announced

Separate educational qualifications and age limits have been set for each position. Candidates are advised to check the necessary qualifications and details for the relevant post before applying.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

AIIMS CRE 2025
AIIMS CRE 2025 (Image: Patrika)

A golden opportunity has arisen for young people seeking jobs in India's leading medical institutions. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the notification for the Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2025. Through this exam, recruitments will be made for Group B and Group C positions in AIIMS hospitals across the country, ESIC, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, and other major centres. This recruitment drive will fill more than 2300 positions. The application process began on 12 July 2025, and interested candidates can apply online at the official website aiimsexams.ac.in until 31 July 2025.

Recruitment for these posts

The key positions for which appointments will be made through this recruitment include Technician, Junior Radiographer, Radiographer, Pharmacist, Life Guard, Vocational Counsellor, Library and Information Assistant, Driver, Medical Social Service Officer Grade II, Junior Warden, Personal Assistant, Stenographer, Senior Nursing Officer, Workshop Technician Grade II, Coding Clerk, Medical Record Assistant, Medical Record Technician, Junior Hindi Translator, Nuclear Medicine Technologist, Optometrist, ECG Technician, Respiratory Lab Assistant, and Ayurvedic Pharmacist, among others.

Different educational qualifications and age limits have been set for each position. Candidates are advised to check the necessary qualifications and details for the relevant post before applying. For more information on this recruitment, please read the notification given below.

Important Dates

Application Start Date: 12 July 2025
Application Deadline: 31 July 2025
Application Acceptance/Rejection Information: 7 August 2025
Exam Date: 25-26 August 2025
Admit Card and Skill Test Date: To be notified later

Application Fees

Regarding the application fee for this recruitment, General and OBC category candidates will have to pay ₹3000. SC, ST, and EWS category candidates will have to pay ₹2400. Persons with disabilities will not have to pay any fee.

How to Apply

To apply, first visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
Click on the recruitment link available on the website's homepage.
Register and log in to fill out the application form.
Upload all necessary documents and pay the prescribed fee.
Check the form before submitting.
Download the application form and keep a printout for future use.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 11:34 am

English News / Education News / AIIMS CRE 2025 Notification Released: Over 2300 Vacancies Announced
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.