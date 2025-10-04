Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment: Selection Through Interview, Salary in Lakhs

A bumper recruitment drive has been announced at AIIMS Gorakhpur, with selection based solely on interviews and salaries in the lakhs. Applications can be downloaded from the institute's website and will only be accepted from registered doctors.

less than 1 minute read

Gorakhpur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

AIIMS Gorakhpur

AIIMS Gorakhpur (Image: Patrika)

AIIMS Gorakhpur has announced recruitment for 88 faculty positions. Candidates can check the recruitment notification on the institute's official website, aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in. The last date to fill the form is October 26, and applications must be submitted via registered post only.

Departments and Posts for Recruitment

The vacancies announced include 21 posts for Professor, 15 for Additional Professor, 28 for Associate Professor, and 24 for Assistant Professor. Candidates can download the application form from the institute's official website. Departments with vacant posts include Anaesthesia, Cardiology, General Medicine, Radiology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Urology, Trauma & Emergency Medicine, among others.

Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

Candidates applying for these posts must possess an MBBS degree along with a Master's degree in the relevant subject. The maximum age limit for Professor posts is 58 years, and for Associate/Assistant Professor posts, it is 50 years.

Concessions for Reserved Categories and Differently-Abled Candidates

Age relaxation has been provided for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and differently-abled categories. Teaching and research experience as per the guidelines of the National Medical Commission (NMC) is mandatory. For super-specialty posts, DM or MCh qualifications are required.

Application Fee

Applicants from General/OBC/EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of ₹2,000, while applicants from SC/ST categories will have to pay ₹500. Differently-abled candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on a contractual basis through an interview. Selected candidates will receive salaries at the Professor Level-14A (₹1,68,900 - ₹2,20,400), Additional Professor Level-13A2+ (₹1,48,200 - ₹2,11,400), Associate Professor Level-13A1+ (₹1,38,300 - ₹2,09,200), and Assistant Professor Level-12 (₹1,01,500 - ₹1,67,400). For more details, candidates can check the officially released notification.

Published on:

04 Oct 2025 01:31 pm

