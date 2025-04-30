scriptAIIMS NORCET 8 Admit Cards Released: Download Now | Latest News | Patrika News
AIIMS NORCET 8 Admit Cards Released: Download Now

AIIMS: Stage 2 of the examination will be conducted on 2 May 2025. The Stage 1 examination was held on 12 April 2025, and its results were declared on 19 April 2025.

Apr 30, 2025

Patrika Desk

AIIMS NORCET 8 Admit Card

AIIMS

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit cards for Stage 2 of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 8. Candidates who successfully passed the Stage 1 exam can download their admit cards from the official website.

AIIMS NORCET 8 Admit Card: How to Download

To download the admit card, first visit the official AIIMS website.
Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link available on the website’s homepage.
The login page will then open, where the candidate will have to enter their candidate ID/mobile number and password.
Your admit card will appear on the screen after logging in.
You can now download and print it, which will be mandatory on the day of the exam.
AIIMS NORCET 8 Admit Card 2025 Direct Download Link

AIIMS NORCET 8: Exam Date and Number of Candidates

The Stage 2 exam will be held on 2 May 2025. The Stage 1 exam was conducted on 12 April 2025, and the results were declared on 19 April 2025. A total of 11,472 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for Stage 2. Candidates are advised to carefully check all the information provided in the admit card before the exam and contact the AIIMS helpline immediately in case of any discrepancies.

AIIMS NORCET 8 Admit Card: Important Information to Check

  • Exam Name
  • Exam Date and Time
  • Complete Address of the Exam Centre
  • Candidate’s Name and Date of Birth
  • Candidate’s Photograph and Signature
  • List of Subjects
  • Instructions related to the exam
  • Reporting Time

