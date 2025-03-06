scriptAIIMS NORCET 8 Exam Dates and Application Deadline Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
AIIMS NORCET 8 Exam Dates and Application Deadline Announced

AIIMS: Candidates must possess a BSc (Hons) Nursing or BSc Nursing degree from a recognised institution to be eligible for this examination.

BharatMar 06, 2025 / 03:44 pm

Patrika Desk

AIIMS NORCET 8

AIIMS NORCET 8 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the exam dates for Stage I and Stage II of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Examination. The AIIMS (Stage I) exam will be held on 12 April 2025, while the NORCET (Stage II) exam will be held on 2 May 2025. Applications can be submitted until 17 March 2025.

AIIMS NORCET 8: Eligibility Criteria

To participate in this examination, candidates must possess a BSc (Hons) Nursing or BSc Nursing degree from a recognised institution. Candidates must also be registered as a Nurse and Midwives with the Indian or State Nursing Council. Furthermore, candidates should have a minimum of 2 years of work experience in a hospital with at least 50 beds. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 30 years. Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government regulations.

AIIMS: How to Apply

To apply, first visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-8) link in the “Important Announcements” section.

Then, click on the “New Registration” link, fill in the required information, and register.
Log in, fill out the application form, and upload all necessary documents.

Submit the prescribed application fee and keep a printout of the form.

AIIMS NORCET 8 Exam Pattern

Regarding the exam pattern, the preliminary exam will consist of 100 MCQs worth 100 marks. Each question will have four options. There will be 20 MCQs related to general knowledge and aptitude, and 80 MCQs related to the nursing course syllabus.

