AIIMS NORCET 8 Exam Dates and Application Deadline Announced

AIIMS NORCET 8: Eligibility Criteria To participate in this examination, candidates must possess a BSc (Hons) Nursing or BSc Nursing degree from a recognised institution. Candidates must also be registered as a Nurse and Midwives with the Indian or State Nursing Council. Furthermore, candidates should have a minimum of 2 years of work experience in a hospital with at least 50 beds. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 30 years. Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government regulations.

AIIMS: How to Apply To apply, first visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. On the website's homepage, click on the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-8) link in the "Important Announcements" section. Then, click on the "New Registration" link, fill in the required information, and register.