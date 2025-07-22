AIIMS NORCET 9: Bumper Nursing Officer Vacancies Open; Applications Begin Today

AIIMS NORCET 9: Good news for young people aspiring to work at AIIMS. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the official notification for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-9). This exam will fill vacant Nursing Officer positions in AIIMS institutions across the country. Online applications for NORCET 9 commenced on 22 July 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official AIIMS website, www.aiimsexams.ac.in, until 11 August 2025.