22 July 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

AIIMS NORCET 9: Bumper Nursing Officer Vacancies Open; Applications Begin Today

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the official notification for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-9).

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 22, 2025

AIIMS Nursing Officer Vacancy
AIIMS Nursing Officer Vacancy(AIIMS NORCET 9)

AIIMS NORCET 9: Good news for young people aspiring to work at AIIMS. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the official notification for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-9). This exam will fill vacant Nursing Officer positions in AIIMS institutions across the country. Online applications for NORCET 9 commenced on 22 July 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official AIIMS website, www.aiimsexams.ac.in, until 11 August 2025.

AIIMS NORCET 9: Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Regarding educational qualifications for the Nursing Officer position, candidates must possess a B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. (Post Certificate) / Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing or a Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of 2 years of experience. Registration as a Nurse and Midwife with the State or Indian Nursing Council is mandatory.

Age Limit
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 30 years
Relaxations will be provided to reserved categories as per rules. SC/ST candidates will receive a 5-year relaxation, and OBC candidates will receive a 3-year relaxation.

AIIMS Nursing Officer Vacancy: Selection Process and Pay Scale

The selection process for this recruitment will be in two stages: a preliminary exam and a main exam.

Preliminary Exam
Total 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), 90-minute exam duration
20 questions on General Knowledge and Aptitude
80 questions from the Nursing syllabus
Negative marking of 1/3 mark for incorrect answers

Main Exam: This will be conducted for candidates who successfully clear the preliminary exam.
Regarding salary, the pay band will be Pay Band-2 (₹9300–34800), with a grade pay of ₹4600.

Application Fee

General/OBC Category: ₹3000
SC/ST/EWS Category: ₹2400
Persons with Disabilities: No fee
Fees can be paid through debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 03:09 pm

English News / Education News / AIIMS NORCET 9: Bumper Nursing Officer Vacancies Open; Applications Begin Today
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.