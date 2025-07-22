AIIMS NORCET 9: Bumper Nursing Officer Vacancies Open; Applications Begin Today

AIIMS NORCET 9: Good news for young people aspiring to work at AIIMS. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the official notification for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-9). This exam will fill vacant Nursing Officer positions in AIIMS institutions across the country. Online applications for NORCET 9 commenced on 22 July 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official AIIMS website, www.aiimsexams.ac.in, until 11 August 2025.
Regarding educational qualifications for the Nursing Officer position, candidates must possess a B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. (Post Certificate) / Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing or a Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of 2 years of experience. Registration as a Nurse and Midwife with the State or Indian Nursing Council is mandatory.
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 30 years
Relaxations will be provided to reserved categories as per rules. SC/ST candidates will receive a 5-year relaxation, and OBC candidates will receive a 3-year relaxation.
The selection process for this recruitment will be in two stages: a preliminary exam and a main exam.
Preliminary Exam
Total 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), 90-minute exam duration
20 questions on General Knowledge and Aptitude
80 questions from the Nursing syllabus
Negative marking of 1/3 mark for incorrect answers
Main Exam: This will be conducted for candidates who successfully clear the preliminary exam.
Regarding salary, the pay band will be Pay Band-2 (₹9300–34800), with a grade pay of ₹4600.
General/OBC Category: ₹3000
SC/ST/EWS Category: ₹2400
Persons with Disabilities: No fee
Fees can be paid through debit card, credit card, or net banking.