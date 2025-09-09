AIIMS NORCET 9 Intimation Slip Released: Check Your Exam City and Download Details

AIIMS NORCET 9 Exam: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the city intimation slips for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9, scheduled for 2025. This slip provides candidates with essential information regarding their exam centre and allotted city, aiding in travel and accommodation planning.
It is crucial to understand that this intimation slip is not the admit card. Admit cards will be available for download from 12 September 2025. Candidates can use the intimation slip to immediately check their city allocation. Let's understand the complete process.