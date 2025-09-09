Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

AIIMS NORCET 9 Intimation Slip Released: Check Your Exam City and Download Details

AIIMS has released the intimation slip for the NORCET exam scheduled for 2025. This slip will allow candidates to find out their exam centre and city. It can be downloaded from aiimsexams.ac.in.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

AIIMS NORCET 9 intimation slip 2025
AIIMS NORCET (Image: AI)

AIIMS NORCET 9 Exam: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the city intimation slips for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9, scheduled for 2025. This slip provides candidates with essential information regarding their exam centre and allotted city, aiding in travel and accommodation planning.

Intimation Slip vs. Admit Card

It is crucial to understand that this intimation slip is not the admit card. Admit cards will be available for download from 12 September 2025. Candidates can use the intimation slip to immediately check their city allocation. Let's understand the complete process.

How to Download

  • First, visit the official website – AIIMS exam portal aiimsexams.ac.in
  • Then, select the Common Recruitment Examination.
  • Click on 'View details' under the NORCET 9 notification.
  • Log in using your candidate ID or mobile number and password.
  • Your city intimation slip will then be displayed.
  • Download and print the slip for reference.

