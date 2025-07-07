7 July 2025,

Monday

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 To be Released

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 to be Released Today, July 7th. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 (Image Source: Gemini)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is releasing the admit cards for the Paramedical examination today, 7 July 2025. Candidates who have applied for this examination can download their admit cards from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Exam Date and Mode

The AIIMS Paramedical 2025 examination will be held on 13 July 2025. This examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Admission to B.Sc. and M.Sc. Paramedical courses will be granted through this entrance test.

Exam Date Change

It is noteworthy that this examination was initially scheduled for 28 June 2025, with admit cards to be released on 20 June. However, according to the new dates, the examination will now be held on 13 July, and the admit cards are being released on 7 July.

What to Check on Your Admit Card

Candidates are advised to carefully check the following information on their admit cards after downloading:

  • Candidate's Name
  • Roll Number
  • Exam Date
  • Exam Time
  • Exam Centre Name and Address

If any errors are found, immediately contact the AIIMS examination authority.

How to Download the Admit Card 2025


  1. Visit aiimsexams.ac.in.




  2. Click on the 'Academic Courses' section on the homepage.




  3. Select 'Paramedical' from there.




  4. Click on the 'Download Admit Card' link.




  5. Enter your login details (user ID and password) and submit.




  6. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.




  7. Download it and keep a printout.

Candidates are advised to carefully read all instructions before the examination and arrive at the examination centre on time. Entry to the examination will not be permitted without the admit card. For more information, visit the official AIIMS website.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

07 Jul 2025 05:46 pm

Education News / AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 To be Released
