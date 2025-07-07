AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 To be Released

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is releasing the admit cards for the Paramedical examination today, 7 July 2025. Candidates who have applied for this examination can download their admit cards from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
The AIIMS Paramedical 2025 examination will be held on 13 July 2025. This examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Admission to B.Sc. and M.Sc. Paramedical courses will be granted through this entrance test.
It is noteworthy that this examination was initially scheduled for 28 June 2025, with admit cards to be released on 20 June. However, according to the new dates, the examination will now be held on 13 July, and the admit cards are being released on 7 July.
Candidates are advised to carefully check the following information on their admit cards after downloading:
If any errors are found, immediately contact the AIIMS examination authority.
Candidates are advised to carefully read all instructions before the examination and arrive at the examination centre on time. Entry to the examination will not be permitted without the admit card. For more information, visit the official AIIMS website.