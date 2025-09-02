Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2025 Notification Released

According to the age limit, only those candidates will be eligible to apply whose date of birth falls between 1 January 2005 and 1 July 2008, with a maximum age limit of 21 years. Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must have passed the 12th examination from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks and at least 50% marks in English. In addition, candidates who have passed a two-year vocational course can also apply, provided they have a total of 50% marks and 50% marks in English. Similarly, candidates with a three-year diploma, whether in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Automobile, Computer Science, IT, or Instrumentation Technology, can apply; however, the same condition applies: a minimum of 50% marks in total and in English.