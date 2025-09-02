Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2025 Notification Released

Airforce Agniveer Vacancy 2025: A new opportunity has arisen for recruitment in the Air Force. The Indian Air Force has released the official notification for Agniveer Vayu recruitment 2025. The application process for this recruitment began on 27 August 2025, and candidates can apply until 14 September 2025. Candidates can download the notification from the official website mayurbhanj.odisha.gov.in to obtain complete information. Applications will only be accepted offline.
According to the age limit, only those candidates will be eligible to apply whose date of birth falls between 1 January 2005 and 1 July 2008, with a maximum age limit of 21 years. Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must have passed the 12th examination from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks and at least 50% marks in English. In addition, candidates who have passed a two-year vocational course can also apply, provided they have a total of 50% marks and 50% marks in English. Similarly, candidates with a three-year diploma, whether in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Automobile, Computer Science, IT, or Instrumentation Technology, can apply; however, the same condition applies: a minimum of 50% marks in total and in English.
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹30,000 in the first year. This will increase to ₹33,000 in the second year, ₹36,500 in the third year, and ₹40,000 in the fourth year. For the selection of candidates, a written examination will be conducted first, followed by a physical efficiency test. Successful candidates will have to undergo a medical examination, and finally, document verification will be carried out.