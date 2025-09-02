Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2025 Notification Released

Airforce Agniveer Bharti: Only candidates whose date of birth falls between 1 January 2005 and 1 July 2008 will be eligible to apply. The maximum age limit is set at 21 years.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Airforce Agniveer Vacancy 2025

Airforce Agniveer Vacancy 2025: A new opportunity has arisen for recruitment in the Air Force. The Indian Air Force has released the official notification for Agniveer Vayu recruitment 2025. The application process for this recruitment began on 27 August 2025, and candidates can apply until 14 September 2025. Candidates can download the notification from the official website mayurbhanj.odisha.gov.in to obtain complete information. Applications will only be accepted offline.

Airforce Agniveer Bharti: Know the Important Eligibility Criteria

According to the age limit, only those candidates will be eligible to apply whose date of birth falls between 1 January 2005 and 1 July 2008, with a maximum age limit of 21 years. Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must have passed the 12th examination from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks and at least 50% marks in English. In addition, candidates who have passed a two-year vocational course can also apply, provided they have a total of 50% marks and 50% marks in English. Similarly, candidates with a three-year diploma, whether in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Automobile, Computer Science, IT, or Instrumentation Technology, can apply; however, the same condition applies: a minimum of 50% marks in total and in English.

Airforce Agniveer Vacancy 2025: Salary

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹30,000 in the first year. This will increase to ₹33,000 in the second year, ₹36,500 in the third year, and ₹40,000 in the fourth year. For the selection of candidates, a written examination will be conducted first, followed by a physical efficiency test. Successful candidates will have to undergo a medical examination, and finally, document verification will be carried out.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 09:39 am

English News / Education News / Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2025 Notification Released
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.