AI's Growing Influence on Indian Hiring Revealed

Hiring In India: Indian companies are projected to see an 11.1% increase in hiring in 2025 compared to 2024. While this is generally positive news for young people, it presents a challenge for those completing their studies and hoping for campus placements this year. The main reason is that the industry has the highest demand for candidates with one to five years of experience. According to the India Hiring Intent Survey 2025, companies only intend to hire 14% freshers for new positions, with an estimated 10% of those through campus placements.
AI’s Role in Hiring
The use of AI in the hiring process is expected to increase by 38%. 100% of employers in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector have expressed confidence in AI, while its influence in IT has reached 67%.
According to the report, the demand for talent is highest, at 47%, among candidates with one to five years of experience across all industries. 55.2% of companies have shown a positive attitude towards hiring candidates from this group. 26% of new hires are expected to be candidates with 6-10 years of experience.
Highest Demand For:
Experience
Demand (%)
Freshers
14%
1 to 5 years
47%
6 to 10 years
26%
10 years or more
13%
Higher Demand for Freshers in the Automotive Industry
In India Inc., the demand for those with more than 10 years of experience is even lower than that for freshers. However, some industries are still showing interest in hiring freshers. The automotive industry leads the way with 21% new hires. In contrast, the manufacturing industry has the lowest demand for freshers, at only 5%.
Sectors with Higher Demand for Freshers
According to this report, the demand for freshers in the automobile sector is 21 per cent. The demand for freshers in the IT sector is 20 per cent. The BFSI sector shows a demand of 20 per cent. The demand for freshers in Pharma and Healthcare is 9 per cent, while in Manufacturing it is only 5 per cent.
Hiring Methods
The majority of hiring (37%) is done through job portals. Internal referrals account for 32.5% of hires. Social media accounts for 13%, campus placements for 10%, recruitment agencies for 5%, and company websites for 2.5% of hiring.