AI's Growing Influence on Indian Hiring Revealed

AI’s Role in Hiring The use of AI in the hiring process is expected to increase by 38%. 100% of employers in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector have expressed confidence in AI, while its influence in IT has reached 67%.

According to the report, the demand for talent is highest, at 47%, among candidates with one to five years of experience across all industries. 55.2% of companies have shown a positive attitude towards hiring candidates from this group. 26% of new hires are expected to be candidates with 6-10 years of experience.

Highest Demand For: Experience Demand (%) Freshers 14% 1 to 5 years 47% 6 to 10 years 26% 10 years or more 13% Higher Demand for Freshers in the Automotive Industry In India Inc., the demand for those with more than 10 years of experience is even lower than that for freshers. However, some industries are still showing interest in hiring freshers. The automotive industry leads the way with 21% new hires. In contrast, the manufacturing industry has the lowest demand for freshers, at only 5%.

Sectors with Higher Demand for Freshers According to this report, the demand for freshers in the automobile sector is 21 per cent. The demand for freshers in the IT sector is 20 per cent. The BFSI sector shows a demand of 20 per cent. The demand for freshers in Pharma and Healthcare is 9 per cent, while in Manufacturing it is only 5 per cent.