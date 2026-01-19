ICAI CA Inter Audit Exam: New Date Announced for CA Inter Paper-5 Auditing and Ethics Exam, Know When Exams Will Be Held

According to ICAI, the postponed examination will now be held on January 31, 2026 (Saturday). The timings will remain the same, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and the examination centres will also be the same as indicated on the previously issued admit cards. This means there has been no change in the centre or timing; students only need to note the new date. This update affects only this one paper of Intermediate Group-II. The CA Foundation January 2026 examinations will proceed as per the pre-scheduled dates of January 20, January 22, and January 24.