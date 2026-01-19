ICAI CA Inter Audit Exam: New Date Announced for CA Inter Paper-5 Auditing and Ethics Exam, Know When Exams Will Be Held

ICAI CA Inter Audit Exam(Image-Freepik)
A significant update has emerged for students preparing for the CA Intermediate January 2026 examinations. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has clarified the situation regarding Paper-5 (Auditing and Ethics) of Intermediate Group-II. This examination, originally scheduled for January 19, was unexpectedly postponed, leaving thousands of students in a state of confusion. Many had even begun preparations to travel to their examination centres. The institute has now announced a new date for this paper, bringing relief to the students.
According to ICAI, the postponed examination will now be held on January 31, 2026 (Saturday). The timings will remain the same, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and the examination centres will also be the same as indicated on the previously issued admit cards. This means there has been no change in the centre or timing; students only need to note the new date. This update affects only this one paper of Intermediate Group-II. The CA Foundation January 2026 examinations will proceed as per the pre-scheduled dates of January 20, January 22, and January 24.
ICAI has clarified that new admit cards will not be issued. The admit cards already issued will remain valid for the January 31 examination. Another important point is that even if a holiday is declared by any state or central government on January 31, the examination will still take place at its scheduled time without any changes.
