RRB Group D Vacancy 2026: Why Recruitment for 22,000 Posts Has Been Postponed, What’s the Latest Update?

An important update has emerged regarding the Group D recruitment for young aspirants dreaming of a job in the railways. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the application process for the recruitment of approximately 22,000 Group D posts for a few days. Earlier, this process was scheduled to begin on January 21, 2026, but now, as per the revised schedule, online applications will commence from January 31, 2026. The last date for registration has been set for March 2, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Interested candidates will be able to apply by visiting the official website rrbapply.gov.in during this period. No official information has been provided regarding the reason for this postponement.