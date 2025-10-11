AISSEE 2026: Application Process Begins for Sainik School Admissions, Know Application Fees and Required Documents

AISSEE 2026 (Symbolic Image-Freepik)
AISSEE 2026: The application process for admission to Sainik Schools across the country has begun. To get admission in Sainik Schools, candidates need to pass the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE-2026). The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 for the academic session 2026-27. The application process started on October 10, 2025, and will continue until October 30, 2025 (up to 5:00 PM). The last date for fee payment will be October 31, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM). For detailed information, candidates can visit the NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/sainik-school-society.
For Class 6 Admission
Educational Qualification: Must be a regular student of Class 5.
Age Limit: The student's age should be between 10 and 12 years as of March 31, 2026. Born between April 1, 2014, and March 31, 2016.
For Class 9 Admission
Educational Qualification: Students studying in Class 8 are eligible to apply.
Age Limit: The age should be between 13 and 15 years as of March 31, 2026. Born between April 1, 2011, and March 31, 2013.
AISSEE-2026 will be an OMR-based offline examination comprising multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam for Class 6 will be conducted in 13 languages, while the exam for Class 9 will be in English medium only. After the written examination, selected candidates will also have to pass a medical fitness test.
Photograph
Signature
Domicile Certificate
Left Hand Thumb Impression
Birth Certificate
Medical Certificate
Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card)
Regarding the application fee, General/OBC (NCL)/Defence/Ex-Servicemen candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 850. SC/ST category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 700.
