Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

AISSEE 2026: Application Process Begins for Sainik School Admissions, Know Application Fees and Required Documents

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 for the academic session 2026-27.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 (Symbolic Image-Freepik)

AISSEE 2026: The application process for admission to Sainik Schools across the country has begun. To get admission in Sainik Schools, candidates need to pass the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE-2026). The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 for the academic session 2026-27. The application process started on October 10, 2025, and will continue until October 30, 2025 (up to 5:00 PM). The last date for fee payment will be October 31, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM). For detailed information, candidates can visit the NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/sainik-school-society.

Required Qualifications

For Class 6 Admission
Educational Qualification: Must be a regular student of Class 5.
Age Limit: The student's age should be between 10 and 12 years as of March 31, 2026. Born between April 1, 2014, and March 31, 2016.

For Class 9 Admission
Educational Qualification: Students studying in Class 8 are eligible to apply.
Age Limit: The age should be between 13 and 15 years as of March 31, 2026. Born between April 1, 2011, and March 31, 2013.

How to Apply

  • To apply, visit the NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/sainik-school-society/.
  • Then click on ‘New Registration’ and register with a valid email and mobile number.
  • Note down the application number provided by the system.
  • Log in and fill in all the required information in the application form.
  • Upload your scanned photograph (10kb-200kb) and signature (10kb-50kb).
  • Pay the fee through Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.
  • After final submission, download and save the confirmation page.

Exam Pattern and Selection Process

AISSEE-2026 will be an OMR-based offline examination comprising multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam for Class 6 will be conducted in 13 languages, while the exam for Class 9 will be in English medium only. After the written examination, selected candidates will also have to pass a medical fitness test.

Documents Required for Application

Photograph
Signature
Domicile Certificate
Left Hand Thumb Impression
Birth Certificate
Medical Certificate
Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card)

Application Fee

Regarding the application fee, General/OBC (NCL)/Defence/Ex-Servicemen candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 850. SC/ST category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 700.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

11 Oct 2025 11:02 am

English News / Education News / AISSEE 2026: Application Process Begins for Sainik School Admissions, Know Application Fees and Required Documents

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Bihar STET Admit Card: How To Download Admit Card Directly

Bihar STET Admit Card
Education News

Rajasthan Govt Jobs: Over 100 Candidates' Jobs in Jeopardy as 1100-Page Report Prepared Amid Suspected Certificates

Sarkari Job
Jaipur

Station Master Recruitment 2025: Documents Required, Age Limit, and Application Dates Announced

Station Master Bharti 2025, Station Master Recruitment 2025, RRB Station Master Vacancy 2025, Railway Station Master Documents Required, Station Master Age Limit 2025,
Education News

UGC NET 2025: Registration Begins, Steps to Apply

UGC NET 2025 Registration, UGC NET December 2025, UGC NET Apply Online, UGC NET Application Form 2025, ugcnet.nta.nic.in registration,
Education News

Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2026: Application Deadline Extended for JNVST

JNVST Admission 2026, Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2026, JNV Admission Last Date Extended, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission, JNV Class 6 Admission 2026,
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.