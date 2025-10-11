AISSEE 2026: Application Process Begins for Sainik School Admissions, Know Application Fees and Required Documents

AISSEE 2026: The application process for admission to Sainik Schools across the country has begun. To get admission in Sainik Schools, candidates need to pass the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE-2026). The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 for the academic session 2026-27. The application process started on October 10, 2025, and will continue until October 30, 2025 (up to 5:00 PM). The last date for fee payment will be October 31, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM). For detailed information, candidates can visit the NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/sainik-school-society.