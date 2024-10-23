Alert! Job Offer Letter can also be Fake, Identify it before getting trapped in a bad way

How to avoid being a victim of this scam (Fake Job Offer Letter) In reality, people search for jobs online these days. Many people often click on any link for a job without verifying it. This is where the scam begins. If you are a fresher, it is essential to know how to avoid falling prey to this scam.
Things to keep in mind while checking the Offer Letter
- Verify the email ID from which the job offer letter was sent
- Check the logo and signature carefully in the offer letter
- Also, thoroughly check the company’s name and details. Cross-check this information on various social media platforms and job websites
These tips will be helpful
- If you are a fresher or have less experience and a high salary is being offered, do not blindly trust it
- If you receive a vacancy notification or job offer letter through spam email, be alert. Do not click on any such email or link
- Sometimes, job advertisements are made through fake websites that look real. In such cases, thoroughly check the website
- In many cases, candidates are lured with better positions and high salary packages and are demanded to pay thousands or lakhs of rupees. Do not fulfil such demands