Alert! Job Offer Letter can also be Fake, Identify it before getting trapped in a bad way

Fake Job Offer Letter: These days, not only news but also degrees, identity cards, tickets, and even job offer letters can be fake. Let’s know how to identify a fake job offer letter-

New Delhi•Oct 23, 2024 / 11:12 am• Patrika Desk

These days, not only news but also degrees, identity cards, tickets, and even job offer letters can be fake. Nowadays, many people fall victim to scams where they are given fake job offers and cheated. Such cases are frequently seen on social media, where people are being given fake offer letters. The news of fake job offer letters has become common these days.

How to avoid being a victim of this scam (Fake Job Offer Letter) In reality, people search for jobs online these days. Many people often click on any link for a job without verifying it. This is where the scam begins. If you are a fresher, it is essential to know how to avoid falling prey to this scam. Things to keep in mind while checking the Offer Letter Verify the email ID from which the job offer letter was sent

Check the logo and signature carefully in the offer letter

Also, thoroughly check the company’s name and details. Cross-check this information on various social media platforms and job websites These tips will be helpful If you are a fresher or have less experience and a high salary is being offered, do not blindly trust it

If you receive a vacancy notification or job offer letter through spam email, be alert. Do not click on any such email or link

Sometimes, job advertisements are made through fake websites that look real. In such cases, thoroughly check the website

In many cases, candidates are lured with better positions and high salary packages and are demanded to pay thousands or lakhs of rupees. Do not fulfil such demands