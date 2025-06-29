Allahabad University UG Admissions 2025 Open: Registration Begins Tomorrow

Registration process starting six days earlier Only students who have participated in the CUET-UG exam will be able to register. All information must be filled carefully and accurately while filling out the application form. This year, the registration process is starting six days earlier than last year. Last year, applications began on 6 July, while this year the process is starting on 30 June. Last year, over 40,000 students applied for various courses.

Registration fee The second phase will begin after the CUET results are declared. In this phase, course selection and registration fee payment will be required. Professor J.K. Pati, the university’s admission coordinator, stated that candidates will be able to choose their preferred courses and will have to pay a fee of ₹300 for each course. This fee is set at ₹150 for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and differently-abled candidates.