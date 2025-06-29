scriptAllahabad University UG Admissions 2025 Open: Registration Begins Tomorrow | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Allahabad University UG Admissions 2025 Open: Registration Begins Tomorrow

After the declaration of the CUET results, the second phase will commence. This phase will involve course selection and payment of registration fees.

Jun 29, 2025 / 11:22 am

Patrika Desk

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: The registration process for undergraduate admissions at Allahabad University and its affiliated colleges for the academic year 2025-26 will commence on 30 June 2025. This admission process will be conducted under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG). Interested students can register on the university’s designated portal. The registration process will be completed in two phases. The first phase, from 30 June to 15 July 2025, will involve registration and profile updates. During this time, candidates will need to upload their CUET-UG 2025 admit card, class 10th and 12th mark sheets and certificates, passport-size photograph, signature, and if applicable, updated caste certificate (for EWS/OBC/SC-ST categories).

Registration process starting six days earlier

Only students who have participated in the CUET-UG exam will be able to register. All information must be filled carefully and accurately while filling out the application form. This year, the registration process is starting six days earlier than last year. Last year, applications began on 6 July, while this year the process is starting on 30 June. Last year, over 40,000 students applied for various courses.

Registration fee

The second phase will begin after the CUET results are declared. In this phase, course selection and registration fee payment will be required. Professor J.K. Pati, the university’s admission coordinator, stated that candidates will be able to choose their preferred courses and will have to pay a fee of ₹300 for each course. This fee is set at ₹150 for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and differently-abled candidates.

News / Education News / Allahabad University UG Admissions 2025 Open: Registration Begins Tomorrow

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Three Dead, Ten Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

National News

Three Dead, Ten Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

in 3 hours

Delhi to Ban Vehicles Older Than 10 (Diesel) and 15 (Petrol) Years from July 1st

National News

Delhi to Ban Vehicles Older Than 10 (Diesel) and 15 (Petrol) Years from July 1st

in 4 hours

Weekly Horoscope, 29 June to 5 July for Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope, 29 June to 5 July for Libra to Pisces

in 4 hours

UPSC Announces More Than 200 Vacancies for 2025

Education News

UPSC Announces More Than 200 Vacancies for 2025

in 5 hours

Latest Education News

UPSC Announces More Than 200 Vacancies for 2025

Education News

UPSC Announces More Than 200 Vacancies for 2025

in 5 hours

Allahabad University UG Admissions 2025 Open: Registration Begins Tomorrow

Education News

Allahabad University UG Admissions 2025 Open: Registration Begins Tomorrow

in 4 hours

Bihar Home Guard Physical Tests: District-wise Schedule Released

Education News

Bihar Home Guard Physical Tests: District-wise Schedule Released

13 hours ago

CBSE Scholarship 2025: Post-12th Scholarships Available

Education News

CBSE Scholarship 2025: Post-12th Scholarships Available

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.