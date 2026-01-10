10 January 2026,

Saturday

Education News

GATE 2026: IIT Guwahati activates mock test link

The examination will be held in February. Candidates can start their practice through mock tests by visiting the official website.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 10, 2026

Image: Freepik

GATE 2026: Big news for students preparing for GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering), the prestigious national examination for postgraduate studies in engineering and science. IIT Guwahati is soon going to release the admit cards for the examination. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by logging in with their credentials on the official GATE website. The GATE 2026 examination is not just an entrance test, but an important stepping stone for the future of millions of engineering and science students in the country.

Delay in Admit Card Release

As per the previously set schedule, the GATE 2026 admit cards were to be released on January 2, 2026. However, this was postponed due to administrative reasons. According to the notification released on the official website, the new date for the admit card release will be announced soon. Currently, the detailed schedule for the exam has been released on the portal.

Mock Test Link Activated

Amidst the wait for the admit cards, IIT Guwahati has activated the mock test link for candidates' preparation. Students can use these mock tests by visiting the official website to understand the exam pattern and practice. This will help students in appearing for the Computer Based Test (CBT).

Exam Pattern and Important Dates

The GATE 2026 examination will be conducted in the last two weeks of February. The exam dates have been set for February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. This examination will be entirely computer-based and will be conducted for a total of 30 subjects.

The GATE examination will be for 100 marks. The General Aptitude section, worth 15 marks, will be compulsory for all candidates, while the remaining 85 marks will be related to the main subject chosen by the candidates. This examination offers opportunities for Master's degrees and government jobs (PSUs) to students of engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, and arts. Students are advised to finalise their preparation through mock tests instead of wasting time waiting for the admit card, and to keep checking the official portal for new updates.

News / Education News / GATE 2026: IIT Guwahati activates mock test link

