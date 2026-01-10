GATE 2026: IIT Guwahati activates mock test link

GATE 2026: Big news for students preparing for GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering), the prestigious national examination for postgraduate studies in engineering and science. IIT Guwahati is soon going to release the admit cards for the examination. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by logging in with their credentials on the official GATE website. The GATE 2026 examination is not just an entrance test, but an important stepping stone for the future of millions of engineering and science students in the country.