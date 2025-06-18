Alwar: Scholarship Scam: Investigation Launched into 11 Institutions

The District Minority Officer has filed complaints with different police stations in this regard. The police have started investigating the cases. The department has also stopped scholarship applications. Scholarship applications have not been accepted for the past two years. After receiving instructions from the Minority Affairs Department, Jaipur, the district office conducted a physical inspection of the suspicious educational institutions. During this time, it was found that the information recorded on the portal did not match the reality. Serious irregularities were found in the verification of student attendance, enrollment, and documents.

Scholarship Availability For students from minority communities, ‘Post Matric Scholarship’, ‘Merit Cum Means Scholarship’, and ‘Begum Hazrat Mahal Yojana’ schemes are run. Under these schemes, applications are taken from eligible students through the NSP (National Scholarship Portal), and the scholarship amount is sent directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts.

Scheme Details It is noteworthy that the Rajasthan government runs various scholarship schemes for students from minority communities, such as pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes. These schemes provide financial assistance to students from minority communities so that they can continue their education and receive higher education. They aim to provide better opportunities for higher education, increase their achievement rate in higher education, and enhance their employability.

During the physical verification, a case of fraud to obtain minority scholarships was revealed in 11 educational institutions in the district. Following this, a complaint has been filed with the police. The investigation is underway. If the case is found to be true, an FIR will be registered.