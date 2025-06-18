scriptAlwar: Scholarship Scam: Investigation Launched into 11 Institutions | Latest News | Patrika News
Alwar: Scholarship Scam: Investigation Launched into 11 Institutions

A major fraud has been uncovered in the Minority Scholarship Scheme across the country. Many educational institutions have availed scholarships based on forged documents. In Alwar district alone, 11 educational institutions are accused of embezzling scholarship funds using fraudulent documents.

Jun 18, 2025 / 12:36 pm

Patrika Desk

A major fraud has been uncovered in the minority scholarship scheme across the country. Many educational institutions have availed of scholarships based on forged documents. In Alwar district, 11 educational institutions are accused of misappropriating scholarship funds through forged documents. This scam occurred during the years 2021-22 and 2022-23.
The District Minority Officer has filed complaints with different police stations in this regard. The police have started investigating the cases. The department has also stopped scholarship applications. Scholarship applications have not been accepted for the past two years. After receiving instructions from the Minority Affairs Department, Jaipur, the district office conducted a physical inspection of the suspicious educational institutions. During this time, it was found that the information recorded on the portal did not match the reality. Serious irregularities were found in the verification of student attendance, enrollment, and documents.
Scholarship Availability

For students from minority communities, ‘Post Matric Scholarship’, ‘Merit Cum Means Scholarship’, and ‘Begum Hazrat Mahal Yojana’ schemes are run. Under these schemes, applications are taken from eligible students through the NSP (National Scholarship Portal), and the scholarship amount is sent directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts.
Scheme Details

It is noteworthy that the Rajasthan government runs various scholarship schemes for students from minority communities, such as pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes. These schemes provide financial assistance to students from minority communities so that they can continue their education and receive higher education. They aim to provide better opportunities for higher education, increase their achievement rate in higher education, and enhance their employability.
During the physical verification, a case of fraud to obtain minority scholarships was revealed in 11 educational institutions in the district. Following this, a complaint has been filed with the police. The investigation is underway. If the case is found to be true, an FIR will be registered.

