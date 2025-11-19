Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Applications Open Tomorrow for Free Coaching for JEE Main and NEET in Bihar, Know the Full Process

Students will be enrolled in two separate batches for NEET and JEE preparation. Each batch will consist of 50 students.

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

Free JEE NEET Coaching In Bihar

Free JEE NEET Coaching In Bihar (Image-Freepik)

Free JEE NEET Coaching In Bihar: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the commencement of the application process for the Super 50 free residential coaching program for the preparation of medical (NEET) and engineering (JEE) entrance examinations for 2028. Interested students can apply from November 20. The online form will be available on the official website coaching.biharboardonline.com. The last date to apply has been set as November 30. Applicants will have to pay an application fee of ₹100.

Free JEE NEET Coaching In Bihar: Highlights of the Coaching

Students will be enrolled in two separate batches for NEET and JEE preparation. Each batch will consist of 50 students. Experienced teachers who have previously taught in major institutions in cities like Kota, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Kolkata have been appointed to teach in the coaching. This scheme is for students who will be appearing for the Bihar Board, CBSE, or ICSE board examinations in 2026 and wish to take admission in a plus-two school affiliated with the Bihar Board in Class 11.

Facilities Provided to Students

Completely free accommodation and food facilities
OMR or computer-based mock tests twice every month
Arrangement of AC classrooms and digital boards
Doubt-clearing sessions along with regular classes
Separate batches for JEE and NEET
Opportunity for free admission to a government school in Patna
Two-year course facility
Free study material for all students
Male and female doctors and nurses available for health check-ups

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 05:32 pm

English News / Education News / Applications Open Tomorrow for Free Coaching for JEE Main and NEET in Bihar, Know the Full Process

