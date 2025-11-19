Applications Open Tomorrow for Free Coaching for JEE Main and NEET in Bihar, Know the Full Process

Students will be enrolled in two separate batches for NEET and JEE preparation. Each batch will consist of 50 students. Experienced teachers who have previously taught in major institutions in cities like Kota, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Kolkata have been appointed to teach in the coaching. This scheme is for students who will be appearing for the Bihar Board, CBSE, or ICSE board examinations in 2026 and wish to take admission in a plus-two school affiliated with the Bihar Board in Class 11.