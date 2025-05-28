Arts and Commerce Graduates Can Become Commercial Pilots in India

Arts and Commerce Students Can Also Become Pilots If this recommendation is approved, this requirement will be removed. With this requirement removed, Arts and Commerce students will be able to receive commercial pilot training. However, they will also have to clear the medical and other eligibility tests. According to an official, the DGCA’s recommendation is pending with the Ministry of Aviation.

What are the Rules for Becoming a Commercial Pilot? After receiving the green signal from the ministry, it will be sent to the Ministry of Law for notification. After that, a notification of the change will be issued. Until the mid-1990s in India, students who had passed class 10th from any stream could undergo pilot training, but later the rules were changed, making Physics and Mathematics in class 12th mandatory for Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training.