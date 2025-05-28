scriptArts and Commerce Graduates Can Become Commercial Pilots in India | Latest News | Patrika News
Arts and Commerce Graduates Can Become Commercial Pilots in India

Students from Arts and Commerce streams will be eligible for commercial pilot training in India. However, they will also need to clear medical and other eligibility tests.

May 28, 2025 / 04:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Commercial Pilot In India: Students who have studied Commerce and Arts at the school level may soon be able to realise their dream of becoming a commercial pilot. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is about to remove the requirement of having studied Science in class 12th for pilot training. According to sources, the DGCA has sent a recommendation to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to remove the nearly 40-year-old rule mandating a Science background.

Arts and Commerce Students Can Also Become Pilots

If this recommendation is approved, this requirement will be removed. With this requirement removed, Arts and Commerce students will be able to receive commercial pilot training. However, they will also have to clear the medical and other eligibility tests. According to an official, the DGCA’s recommendation is pending with the Ministry of Aviation.

What are the Rules for Becoming a Commercial Pilot?

After receiving the green signal from the ministry, it will be sent to the Ministry of Law for notification. After that, a notification of the change will be issued. Until the mid-1990s in India, students who had passed class 10th from any stream could undergo pilot training, but later the rules were changed, making Physics and Mathematics in class 12th mandatory for Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training.

Science is Mandatory Only in India

Officials said that India is the only country where Science subjects are still required for CPL training. This requirement has become outdated, as basic Physics and Mathematics are already taught in school years.

