Education News

ASRB Announces 500+ Agricultural Scientist Vacancies

May 06, 2025 / 05:27 pm

Patrika Desk

ASRB Recruitment 2025: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has announced a total of 582 vacancies for the year 2025 to be filled through NET, ARS, SMS, and STO examinations. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website asrb.org.in. The application process has commenced on 22 April 2025, and the last date for form submission is 21 May 2025.

ASRB Vacancy: Recruitment for these posts

Agricultural Research Service (ARS): 458 posts
Subject Matter Specialist (SMS): 41 posts
Senior Technical Officer (STO): 83 posts
Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification issued by ASRB before applying and confirm all eligibility criteria. For more information and application, please visit the official website.

ASRB: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for these positions must possess a Master’s degree from a recognised university in the relevant subject. Regarding the age limit, for ARS, the minimum age is 21 years and the maximum age is 32 years (as on 1 August 2025). For SMS and STO, the minimum age is 21 years and the maximum age is 35 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to reserved categories as per the rules.

ASRB Vacancy 2025: Application Fee

General Category (NET only): ₹1000
General Category (ARS/SMS/STO only): ₹1000
General Category (NET+ARS/SMS/STO): ₹2000
OBC/EWS (NET only): ₹500
OBC/EWS (ARS/SMS/STO only): ₹800
OBC/EWS (NET+ARS/SMS/STO): ₹1300
SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Transgender (NET only or all): Maximum ₹250 or free

