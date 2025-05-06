ASRB Announces 500+ Agricultural Scientist Vacancies

ASRB Vacancy: Recruitment for these posts Agricultural Research Service (ARS): 458 posts

Subject Matter Specialist (SMS): 41 posts

Senior Technical Officer (STO): 83 posts

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification issued by ASRB before applying and confirm all eligibility criteria. For more information and application, please visit the official website.

ASRB: Eligibility Criteria Candidates interested in applying for these positions must possess a Master’s degree from a recognised university in the relevant subject. Regarding the age limit, for ARS, the minimum age is 21 years and the maximum age is 32 years (as on 1 August 2025). For SMS and STO, the minimum age is 21 years and the maximum age is 35 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to reserved categories as per the rules. Candidates interested in applying for these positions must possess a Master’s degree from a recognised university in the relevant subject. Regarding the age limit, for ARS, the minimum age is 21 years and the maximum age is 32 years (as on 1 August 2025). For SMS and STO, the minimum age is 21 years and the maximum age is 35 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to reserved categories as per the rules.