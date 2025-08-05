Ayush Ministry Announces High-Paying Vacancies

Govt Job: A fantastic job opportunity has arisen for young people in the AYUSH Ministry. The Ministry of AYUSH has released a notification for recruitment to 389 posts in various departments. Applications can be submitted on the official website ccras.nic.in. The last date for application is 31 August 2025. This recruitment has been released by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) for various posts in Group A, B and C.