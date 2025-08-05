5 August 2025,

Ayush Ministry Announces High-Paying Vacancies

Regarding the necessary qualifications, different eligibility criteria have been set for each position.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

AYUSH Ministry Vacancy
AYUSH Ministry Vacancy(Image-Freepik)

Govt Job: A fantastic job opportunity has arisen for young people in the AYUSH Ministry. The Ministry of AYUSH has released a notification for recruitment to 389 posts in various departments. Applications can be submitted on the official website ccras.nic.in. The last date for application is 31 August 2025. This recruitment has been released by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) for various posts in Group A, B and C.

Govt Job: Recruitment for these posts

Research Officer (Pathology Group A) - 01 post
Research Officer (Ayurveda Group A) - 15 posts
Assistant Research Officer Pharmacology (Group B) - 04 posts
Staff Nurse (Group B) - 14 posts
Assistant (Group B) - 13 posts
Translator Hindi Assistant (Group B) - 02 posts
Medical Laboratory Technologist (Group B) - 15 posts
Research Assistant Chemistry (Group C) - 05 posts
Research Assistant (Botany Group C) - 05 posts
Research Assistant (Pharmacology Group C) - 01 post
Research Assistant (Organic Group C) - 01 post
Research Assistant (Garden Group C) - 01 post
Stenographer Grade-I (Senior Stenographer Group C) - 10 posts
Statistical Assistant (Group C) - 02 posts
Upper Division Clerk (UDC Group C) - 39 posts
Stenographer Grade II (Stenographer Junior Group C) - 14 posts
Lower Division Clerk LDC (Group C) - 12 posts
Offset Machine Operator (Group C) - 01 post
Library Clerk (Group C) - 01 post
Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist (Group C) - 01 post
Laboratory Attendant - 09 posts
Security Incharge (Group C) - 05 posts
Driver Ordinary Grade (Group C) - 05 posts
Multi Tasking Staff (Group C) - 107 posts
Multi Tasking Staff (Group C) - 72 posts
A total of 389 posts will be filled through this recruitment.

AYUSH Ministry Vacancy: Essential Qualifications

Speaking of essential qualifications, different qualifications have been set for all posts. For Research Officer Ayurveda, a postgraduate degree in Ayurveda is required; for Staff Nurse, B.Sc Nursing/Diploma is required. For Research Assistant Chemistry, a postgraduate degree is required, for Research Assistant Pharmacy, an M.Pharma is required, and for Upper Division Clerk, a graduation degree is required.

Salary and Selection Process

Regarding salary, selected candidates will be given a salary ranging from ₹20,200 to ₹1,12,400 depending on their post. In addition, other allowances will also be given. For most posts in this recruitment, the selection will be based on a written examination, skill test, document verification, and medical test.

