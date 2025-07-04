Bank of Baroda Announces 2,500 Local Bank Officer Vacancies

Online Exam – Based on objective questions.

Language Proficiency Test (LPT) – If the candidate has not studied the local language of the state in 10th or 12th standard.

Psychometric Test – To assess the candidate's thinking ability, behaviour and mindset.

Group Discussion (GD) – To check teamwork, leadership and communication skills.

Interview – The final stage where the candidate's professional understanding and suitability for the bank will be evaluated.