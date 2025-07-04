Bank of Baroda Announces 2,500 Local Bank Officer Vacancies

Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 Notification: Bank Of Baroda has released a notification for the recruitment of 2500 Local Bank Officers (LBO) – Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMG/S-I). Candidates can apply online through the bank's official website, www.bankofbaroda.in, between 4 July 2025 and 24 July 2025. This recruitment presents a golden opportunity for those aspiring for a career in the banking sector.
|Description
|Information
|Organisation
|Bank of Baroda (बैंक ऑफ़ बड़ौदा)
|Post Name
|Local Bank Officer (LBO) – JMG/S-I (लोकल बैंक ऑफ़िसर (LBO) – JMG/S-I)
|Total Posts
|2500
|Application Dates
|4 July 2025 to 24 July 2025 (04 जुलाई 2025 से 24 जुलाई 2025)
|Educational Qualification
|Graduation (स्नातक) in any subject
|Experience
|Minimum 1 year
|Age Limit
|21 to 30 years (as on 1 July 2025) (21 से 30 वर्ष (01 जुलाई 2025 को))
|Salary (Basic)
|₹48,480/- per month (₹48,480/- प्रति माह)
|Application Fee
|₹850/- (General Category), ₹175/- (Reserved Category) (₹850/- (सामान्य वर्ग), ₹175/- (आरक्षित वर्ग))
|CIBIL Score
|Minimum 680
|Selection Process
|Online Exam, Language Proficiency Test, Psychometric Test, Group Discussion and Interview (ऑनलाइन परीक्षा, भाषा परीक्षण, साइकोमेट्रिक टेस्ट, ग्रुप डिस्कशन और इंटरव्यू)
|Official Website
|www.bankofbaroda.in
Regarding educational qualifications, a graduation degree from any recognised university is mandatory. Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) holders are also eligible to apply. Furthermore, professionals with degrees such as CA, Engineering, Doctor, or Cost Accountant can also apply.
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 21 years
Maximum Age: 30 years
Relaxation in age will be provided to reserved categories as per government norms.
Age will be calculated as on 1 July 2025.
Online Exam – Based on objective questions.
Language Proficiency Test (LPT) – If the candidate has not studied the local language of the state in 10th or 12th standard.
Psychometric Test – To assess the candidate's thinking ability, behaviour and mindset.
Group Discussion (GD) – To check teamwork, leadership and communication skills.
Interview – The final stage where the candidate's professional understanding and suitability for the bank will be evaluated.