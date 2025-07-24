Bank of Baroda Announces Managerial Vacancies

Regarding the exam pattern, sections 1, 2, and 3 of the recruitment exam will be qualifying in nature only. This means that the marks obtained in these sections will not be included in the final merit list. However, it will be necessary to achieve the minimum qualifying marks in these sections. A minimum of 40% marks is required for General and EWS category candidates, while 35% marks are required for reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC, etc.). The eligibility criteria for all posts are different and can be found in the notification.