Education News

Bank of Baroda Announces Managerial Vacancies

Regarding the application fee, General, EWS, and OBC category candidates will have to pay ₹850 as an application fee.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025
Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people aspiring for jobs in government banks. Bank of Baroda (BoB) has invited applications for recruitment to various positions, including Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website bankofbaroda.in. The application process commenced on 23 July 2025, and the last date for applying is 12 August 2025. Aspiring candidates should apply before the deadline.

Exam Pattern

Regarding the exam pattern, sections 1, 2, and 3 of the recruitment exam will be qualifying in nature only. This means that the marks obtained in these sections will not be included in the final merit list. However, it will be necessary to achieve the minimum qualifying marks in these sections. A minimum of 40% marks is required for General and EWS category candidates, while 35% marks are required for reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC, etc.). The eligibility criteria for all posts are different and can be found in the notification.

Application Fee

Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories will have to pay ₹850 as an application fee. Categories from SC, ST, differently-abled, ex-servicemen, and female candidates will have to pay ₹175. The application fee can only be paid online. For more information related to the recruitment, this notification can be viewed.

Vacancies

Manager (Digital Product): 7 posts
Senior Manager (Digital Product): 6 posts
Fire Safety Officer: 14 posts
Manager (Information Security): 4 posts
Senior Manager (Information Security): 4 posts
Chief Manager (Information Security): 2 posts
Manager (Storage Admin & Backup): 2 posts
Senior Manager (Storage Admin & Backup): 2 posts

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 05:14 pm

Education News / Bank of Baroda Announces Managerial Vacancies
