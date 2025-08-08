Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Agriculture Officer Vacancies for Graduates

Manager (Sales): A graduation degree from any recognised university is required for these positions.

Officer and Manager Agriculture Sales: For these positions, candidates must possess a four-year degree in subjects related to agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, veterinary science, dairy science, fisheries science, agricultural marketing, agroforestry, forestry, agricultural biotechnology, food science, dairy technology, agricultural engineering, sericulture, etc. Only experience of six months or more will be considered valid. Experience of less than six months in any company or experience of a clerk-level job will not be counted in eligibility.