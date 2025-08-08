Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Agriculture Officer Vacancies for Graduates

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: A great opportunity for a job in government banks has arisen. Bank of Baroda has announced recruitment for a large number of positions.
The bank has sought applications for 417 posts. Through this recruitment, positions such as Officer Agriculture Sales, Manager are to be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, bankofbaroda.in.
Through this recruitment, 227 positions of Manager (Sales), 142 positions of Officer Agriculture Sales, and 48 positions of Manager Agriculture Sales will be filled.
Manager (Sales): A graduation degree from any recognised university is required for these positions.
Officer and Manager Agriculture Sales: For these positions, candidates must possess a four-year degree in subjects related to agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, veterinary science, dairy science, fisheries science, agricultural marketing, agroforestry, forestry, agricultural biotechnology, food science, dairy technology, agricultural engineering, sericulture, etc. Only experience of six months or more will be considered valid. Experience of less than six months in any company or experience of a clerk-level job will not be counted in eligibility.
Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay ₹850. For SC, ST, PwBD, women, and ex-servicemen categories, the fee is ₹175. Payment must be made online.
To apply, first visit the bank's official website, bankofbaroda.in.
Go to the "Careers" section on the website's homepage and click on the recruitment-related link.
New users will have to register.
After registration, log in and fill out the application form.
Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee.
After submitting the application form, keep a printout for safekeeping.