8 August 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Agriculture Officer Vacancies for Graduates

Bank of Baroda Vacancy: Regarding the application fee, general, OBC, and EWS category candidates will have to pay ₹850. Meanwhile, SC, ST, PwBD, women, and ex-servicemen category.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 08, 2025

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment
Bank Of Baroda Recruitment(Image-Freepik)

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: A great opportunity for a job in government banks has arisen. Bank of Baroda has announced recruitment for a large number of positions.

The bank has sought applications for 417 posts. Through this recruitment, positions such as Officer Agriculture Sales, Manager are to be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, bankofbaroda.in.

Through this recruitment, 227 positions of Manager (Sales), 142 positions of Officer Agriculture Sales, and 48 positions of Manager Agriculture Sales will be filled.

Bank of Baroda Vacancy: Eligibility Criteria

Manager (Sales): A graduation degree from any recognised university is required for these positions.
Officer and Manager Agriculture Sales: For these positions, candidates must possess a four-year degree in subjects related to agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, veterinary science, dairy science, fisheries science, agricultural marketing, agroforestry, forestry, agricultural biotechnology, food science, dairy technology, agricultural engineering, sericulture, etc. Only experience of six months or more will be considered valid. Experience of less than six months in any company or experience of a clerk-level job will not be counted in eligibility.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Application Fee

Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay ₹850. For SC, ST, PwBD, women, and ex-servicemen categories, the fee is ₹175. Payment must be made online.

Bank of Baroda: How to Apply

To apply, first visit the bank's official website, bankofbaroda.in.
Go to the "Careers" section on the website's homepage and click on the recruitment-related link.
New users will have to register.
After registration, log in and fill out the application form.
Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee.
After submitting the application form, keep a printout for safekeeping.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

08 Aug 2025 12:37 pm

English News / Education News / Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Agriculture Officer Vacancies for Graduates
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.